North County
Temperatures high, but no records broken Saturday
North County temperatures remained high Saturday but no records were broken. A cooling trend is expected to begin Sunday morning.
Santa Maria hit a high of 85 degrees Saturday, just one degree shy of a record 86 degrees set July 7, 1985, and Lompoc peaked at 76, nine degrees below the record 85 degrees on July 7, 1985, according to the National Weather Service. The Santa Ynez Valley topped off at 99 degrees, far below the record set in 1969, when the temperature hit 110.
The excessive heat warning will be lifted at 9 p.m. Saturday for Santa Barbara County.
For Sunday, Santa Maria's high will be 87 degrees; Lompoc is forecast to hit 83 degrees; and it'll be in the high 90s in the Santa Ynez Valley.
No records are expected to be broken for the rest of the weekend, the weather service predicted.
Santa Maria
Crisptones to perform today in Rotary Centennial Park
The Crisptones, from San Luis Obispo, will perform from 1 to 3 p.m. today, July 8, at Rotary Centennial Park, 2625 S. College Drive, as part of city's summer Concerts in the Park series.
Founded by two brothers, the band plays classic country rock.
Concerts are free and family-friendly. Attendees are encouraged to pack a picnic and bring lawn chairs or blankets.
The series is presented by by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure And Youth Inc. (PLAY Inc.)
Santa Maria
Free movie screenings planned at library
The Santa Maria Public Library will show 1993's "Groundhog Day," rated PG, at 5 p.m. Monday in Shepard Hall.
The event is free and no tickets are required.
In the movie, a weatherman (played by Bill Murray) finds himself inexplicably living the same day over and over again.
Seating is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Freshly popped popcorn will also be served.
On Wednesday, "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," rated PG, will be screened at 4 p.m. in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library.
The event is free and no tickets are required.
In the classic 1984 movie, after barely escaping a Shanghai nightclub brawl, Indiana Jones crash lands into the wilds of India where he uncovers a scheme that has enslaved a remote village’s children. Indy must save the children and avoid becoming a slave himself to the evil Thuggee cult.
Seating is limited and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Free freshly popped popcorn will also be available.
Both events are sponsored by the Friends of the City of Santa Maria Public Library Department.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.