Guadalupe
Teen killed in 'suspicious' shooting; investigation underway
Santa Barbara County sheriff's officials are investigating the Thursday fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Guadalupe after local police asked for assistance.
Around 6:30 p.m., Guadalupe Police responded to a report of a gunshot in a home in the 700 block of Olivera Street, where they found a 17-year-old boy dead from a single gunshot wound, a sheriff’s spokesman said. The circumstances around his death were not apparent, and Guadalupe Police asked the Sheriff’s Office for assistance.
The teen's identity was not released.
Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death as suspicious, the spokesman said, adding that no additional information would be released at this point.
The incident is the second reported shooting in Guadalupe this year following a February shooting that left a man injured with a shotgun wound.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 805-681-4150. Anonymous tips can be left at 805-681-4171 or by visiting www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymoustips.html.
Nipomo
Neighbor photographs suspect in attempted burglary; two arrested
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday arrested two people on charges of attempted robbery after they allegedly attempted to burglarize a Nipomo home, a department spokesman said.
When a sheriff’s deputy responded to an audible alarm at a house in the 1700 block of Trilogy Parkway about 5:30 p.m. Monday, a neighbor reported hearing the alarm and then encountering a young couple leaving the vicinity of the home, said sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla.
The witness spoke with the couple, who couldn’t provide a credible reason for being in the neighborhood and ran off — but not before the witness snapped a photo of the man, Cipolla said.
Authorities identified Jimmy Butcher, 22, of Livingston, and Mariah Wright, 27, of Santa Maria, as the couple, Cipolla said. On Thursday, they were arrested on unrelated charges.
Investigators are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the Sheriff’s Detective Division at 805-781-4500 or leave an anonymous with Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.
Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by visiting www.slotips.org and by downloading the free mobile app at P3TIPS.COM.
Lompoc
Library teams with In-N-Out for reading program
The Lompoc Public Library System is inviting local children to participate in In-N-Out Burger’s Cover-to-Cover Club reading program.
Through the program, which continues through April 13, participating children between the ages of 4 and 12 years old will be eligible to receive coupons for free hamburgers or cheeseburgers redeemable at any In-N-Out location by reading books.
Participants may sign up at the Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave.; at the Village Library, 3755 Constellation Road; or at the Charlotte’s Web Mobile Children’s Library.
To participate in the program, each child must fill out a file card at the library. They will be given a reading log where they can list the titles of books that they have read. For every five books read and reported back to the library, children will receive a coupon for a free hamburger or cheeseburger.
A parent or guardian must sign the reading log for every five books read. Children can receive up to three certificates for reading 15 books.
For more information, contact the Lompoc Public Library at 805-875-8781.