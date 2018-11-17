SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Suspect ID'd in Lompoc school burglaries
Three Cabrillo High School students suspected in a string of burglaries at several Lompoc area schools have been identified and $5,000 worth of property has been recovered, although no arrests have been made.
Over the past two months, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has investigated numerous burglaries at several Lompoc area schools including Buena Vista Elementary School, Cabrillo High School and Maple High School. Through the course of the investigation, three Cabrillo High School students were identified as persons of interest in the string of burglaries, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.
The sheriff’s school resource deputy contacted the parents of the three suspects, all of whom were cooperative with the investigation. The parents gave consent to search their child’s room and almost all of the items stolen in the recent string of burglaries were recovered in each of the residences. In all, the stolen property, which consisted mainly of laptops, is estimated to be worth approximately $5,000.
The juveniles were all contacted at school and released to their parents. The case is still under investigation. Once it is complete, it will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review.
Driver hospitalized after being found off Hwy. 1
A man was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with critical injuries after his car was discovered by a passerby 50 feet over the side of the road on northbound Highway 1 early Saturday morning near Lompoc.
At 9:01 a.m. Santa Barbara County Fire, along with American Medical Response and Lompoc Fire, responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Highway 1 south of the Constellation Road off-ramp near Vandenberg Village. Upon arrival, firefighters saw that a male passerby who was collecting litter on the side of the road had spotted a car that left the roadway and fell 50 feet over the side, according to public information officer Mike Eliason.
The passerby went down to the side of the roadway and saw the male driver, the only occupant in the car, had extricated himself from the car but was seriously injured.
Firefighters and paramedics went down to the vehicle and thoroughly assessed the man, who was then brought back up to the roadway and taken to Lompoc Airport, where he was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via a Cal Star 7 helicopter.
Eliason said the patient sustained critical injuries. It is unknown what time the car had left the roadway, as it was only discovered that morning by the man collecting litter on the side of the road, according to Eliason.
The California Highway Patrol Buellton division is investigating the crash.
SACRAMENTO
Farm Bureau establishes disaster fund
The California Farm Bureau Federation has established a Farm and Rural Disaster Fund to aid farms, ranches and rural communities affected by wildfires, floods and other natural disasters across the state.
Organized by the Farm Bureau's charitable California Bountiful Foundation, California Farm Bureau Foundation President Jamie Johansson said the fund was created to aid "rural areas of California wracked by fires, floods and other natural disasters."
"We created the Farm and Rural Disaster Fund in response to our members’ request to be able to provide aid to farms, ranches and rural communities that have suffered losses," he added. Online contributions can be made at the California Farm Bureau Federation website, www.cfbf.com, or at the California Bountiful website, www.californiabountiful.com, by following the Farm and Rural Disaster Fund link.
Donations can also be made by sending a check, payable to the California Bountiful Foundation, to: California Bountiful Foundation; Farm and Rural Disaster Fund; 2300 River Plaza Drive; Sacramento, CA 95833; Attn: Financial Services.