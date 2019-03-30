Santa Maria
Suspected serial antique burglar arrested
An Oceano man suspected by law enforcement of being a serial antique shop burglar was arrested earlier this week in Santa Maria, sheriff's officials announced Friday.
Richard Martin Loots, 46, was arrested Wednesday in the 1600 block of East Clark Avenue after investigators identified him as the suspect from a March 23 burglary at Vintage Antique Mall in Orcutt. An investigation determined that Loots had been reportedly stealing items from various antique shops throughout Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.
Loots was arrested on suspicion of burglary and for a no-bail felony warrant out of San Luis Obispo County. He was later booked for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and for being a felon in possession of tear gas. Due to his probation violation, he is being held without bail.
Several suspected stolen objects include various collectors' coins, jewelry (brooches, earrings, necklaces, pendants and watches), decorative boxes and other antique items. The case remains under investigation.
Individuals or business owners with information on the case or those who believe they are victims of Loots — particularly local antique malls or pawn shops — are urged to contact Deputy Green at sng4919@sbsheriff.org.
Lompoc
Police seek suspects in hit-and-run that took down utility pole
Lompoc Police officers are searching for two suspects they believe were involved in a hit-and-run collision Friday afternoon that took down a city utility pole.
The incident, which police reported likely involved one vehicle, occurred around 2:40 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of North V St. Police reportedly arrived on scene to find an overturned vehicle that detectives believe had been traveling south on V Street when it lost control and struck a curb on the west side of the street. This impact caused the vehicle to continue up the curb and strike the power pole, which had snapped in half and was hanging when officers arrived, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
Witnesses at the scene reported seeing two people flee the vehicle in opposite directions, Lompoc Police reported.
“When officers arrived, they found a vehicle had rolled on its side; no one was found inside,” read a portion of a statement released by the Lompoc Police Department. “Officers located a witness that captured a picture on their cellphone of the suspects. Officers began to check the area but could not locate anyone matching the photo.”
Workers with the Lompoc Electric Division responded to make the area safe and replace the power pole, police reported.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged by the Lompoc Police Department to contact detectives at 805-736-2341.