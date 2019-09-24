LOMPOC
Suspect formally charged with murder in shooting death of Lompoc soldier
Santa Maria resident Francisco Gutierrez Ortega, who is accused of being involved in the shooting death of Lompoc resident Marlon Brumfield, has been formally charged with murder, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.
Gutierrez Ortega, 24, made his first appearance in Lompoc Superior Court on Monday afternoon. His arraignment was continued to Oct. 17 by Judge James Iwasko. His bail has been set at $2 million.
In addition to the felony murder charge, Gutierrez Ortega is also accused of committing the murder for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a criminal street gang.
Brumfield was home on leave from the Army — he had been stationed in Germany — when he was shot and killed in the early morning of Sept. 8 near the intersection of North A Street and East Ocean Avenue. He was 22 years old.
The Lompoc Police Department announced Friday that it had arrested Gutierrez Ortega in connection with the crime, while a second suspect remains on the loose. Police are seeking information from the public to locate the other suspect, 24-year-old Walter Alexander Morales Jr.
Hundreds of Lompoc community members participated in a march and rally Friday evening in honor of Brumfield, whose funeral was Saturday.
GUADALUPE
City Council to discuss potential sales tax ballot measure
The Guadalupe City Council on Tuesday will discuss putting a 1% sales tax on the ballot in November as the city looks to strengthen the financial position of the financially-strapped city.
The city is running a general fund deficit of $45,000, according to a staff report prepared by Interim City Administrator Robert Perrault.
The deficit is significantly lower than the $700,000 deficit the city was running before the 2014 passage of three tax measures, including a quarter-cent sales tax, but city staff are encouraging the council to put forward a 1% tax to help the general fund become sustainable and prepare for the city's pension obligations.
The current quarter-cent tax provides $145,000 to the general fund each year; the proposed measure would triple that to $450,000, city staff estimate.
The passage of a 1% sales tax would raise the city’s tax rate from 8% to 8.75%, matching rates in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara.
Should the Guadalupe City Council decide to put a sales tax measure on the ballot, it would be the third North County city to ask residents to pay higher sales tax in the past couple years.
Santa Maria put an extension and rate increase for Measure U on the ballot in 2018, which passed with 74% of the vote.
Last week, Lompoc declared a fiscal emergency in advance of a 1% sales tax measure that will go before voters during the California primary election on March 3, 2020.
The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 918 Obispo St.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Santa Ynez home damaged when car crashes through roof
A house in Santa Ynez was left uninhabitable after a truck crashed through the roof early Sunday morning.
Emergency crews from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a call of a vehicle into a structure around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
When the crews arrived, they found that a truck had flown 150 feet off the roadway and landed on a house in the 3300 block of Sagunto Street in Santa Ynez.
The driver of the truck received moderate injuries and was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment.
No one in the house was injured, however the house had to be "red-tagged" as the damage left the house structurally unsound and uninhabitable.