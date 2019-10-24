SANTA MARIA
Charges filed against 805 Tacos murder suspect
The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday filed murder charges against 25-year-old Juan Carlos Hernandez for the Oct. 6 shooting death of a man in the 1000 block of Main Street in Santa Maria.
Additionally, Hernandez is accused of two firearm enhancements — one for use of a firearm and one for intentionally discharging a firearm causing death — and a violent offender enhancement.
Hernandez is accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Jose Alberto Medina outside 805 Tacos before fleeing to Mexico.
The U.S. Marshals Service took custody of Hernandez in Guadalajara, Mexico, after he turned himself in to authorities there, and brought him back to the states, according to Ruiz.
Santa Maria Police arrested Hernandez in Los Angeles on Saturday, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Alfredo Ruiz.
Hernandez was arraigned in a Santa Maria courtroom Wednesday before Superior Court Judge James Iwasko, who set Hernandez's bail at $3 million.
Hernandez did not enter a plea.
Iwasko continued Hernandez's arraignment to Nov. 6 in Superior Court in Santa Maria.
LOMPOC
Police searching for armed robbery suspect
The Lompoc Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to locate a man suspected of attempted armed robbery.
The alleged incident happened at 10:43 a.m. Monday in a residential neighborhood in the northwest portion of Lompoc.
Police said the suspect pulled a handgun and attempted to rob a woman of her money.
The suspect ran from the scene after the victim told him she didn’t have any money and screamed, according to Lompoc police.
The suspect was described by police as a Hispanic man between 18 and 21 years old who stands about 5-foot-8 and weighs about 125 pounds with dark hair and a thin mustache.
After the suspect fled the scene, Lompoc patrol officers converged on the area and set up a perimeter.
“An extensive search was conducted, but the suspect was not located,” read a portion of a statement from the Lompoc Police Department. “Nearby surveillance was obtained, which showed the suspect as he fled from the area. The Lompoc Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public to help identify the suspect.”
Anyone who has information is encouraged by police to call the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341 or leave a tip through the department’s smartphone app.
LOMPOC
Police sweep nets in 11 arrests, guns, drugs seized
Several Lompoc residents were arrested and multiple guns and drugs were seized in a sweep conducted by the Lompoc Police Department this week in conjunction with other area law enforcement agencies.
The Lompoc Police Department conducted about 60 compliance checks throughout the Lompoc area, according to officials.
Eleven people were arrested for a range of alleged crimes as a result of the checks, with assistance provided by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, Santa Barbara County Probation Department, Santa Barbara City Police Department and the state parole office.
Among those arrested were Eddie Morello, 28; Edgar Gutierrez, 24; Eric Catalan, 23; Ian Coggin, 48; Jose Cruz, 23; Justin Howren Jr., 23; Kiari Carter, 24; Nicholas Freitas, 36; Oscar Diaz, 26; Shaylee Lopez, 18; and Vanessa Gonzales, 27.
They were variously booked on suspicion of possessing a concealed firearm, possessing narcotics for sale, being a felon in possession of firearms, being a felon in possession of ammunition and vehicle theft along with outstanding warrants.
The Lompoc Police Department reported it seized two illegal firearms, about 1 pound of methamphetamine and “a large amount” of cocaine.
The items were seized from subjects who were already on county probation, according to the Lompoc Police Department.