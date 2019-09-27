SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Supervisor Joan Hartmann invites public to ride with her in Los Alamos parade
Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann is inviting constituents to “Ride with Joan” in the Old Days Parade on Sunday in Los Alamos.
Anyone with a bicycle, roller skates, a skateboard or a wheelchair is invited to join her in the parade that will step off at 11 a.m. at the corner of Bell and Augusta streets.
All ages and abilities are welcome, said a spokeswoman for Hartmann’s office.
Lineup for the parade will begin at 10 a.m., and skaters and cyclists are reminded to bring a helmet and other safety gear as needed, the spokeswoman said.
The Old Days Parade is an annual tradition in Los Alamos that honors and preserves the town’s authentic Western heritage.
“Ride with Joan” is designed to promote Santa Barbara County’s Healthy Eating Active Living Initiative, which aims to improve community access to healthy foods and an active lifestyle, the spokeswoman said.
Those who would like to ride with Hartmann are asked to contact Meighan Dietenhofer at 805-686-5095 or mdietenhofer@countyofsb.org.
After the parade, Hartmann’s staff will host a table in the Peddler’s Mart where members of the community can stop by to discuss local issues, the spokeswoman said.
SANTA MARIA
Small Business Administration plans free seminar for small businesses
The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Los Angeles District Office will hold a free seminar in Santa Maria for those who want to start a new business or grow, expand or recover an existing business on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
You have free articles remaining.
Titled “Empowering Santa Maria Valley Small Businesses, the seminar is set for 3 to 4:30 p.m. in America’s Job Center of California at 1410 S. Broadway, Suite H, the Sutter Room.
SBA provides counseling, capital, contracting and disaster recovery expertise and assistants for the nation’s more than 30 million small businesses.
The seminar will not only include representatives of SBA but also the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board.
Although the seminar is free, those planning to attend are asked to reserve a space by visiting www.bit.ly/sbasmwb.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Buellton receives 6th-straight financial reporting award
The city of Buellton has received a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for the 2017-18 fiscal year.
This marks the sixth consecutive year Buellton has received the award for the report, said Shannel Zamora, city finance director.
She said the award is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and earning it represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.
Zamora, who prepared the report commonly referred to by the acronym CAFR, also received an Award of Financial Reporting Achievement.
The city’s CAFR was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.
Zamora said the city is proud of the finance staff’s hard work and dedication to ensure financial transparency in preparing the report.
The 2017-18 CAFR can be reviewed under “Financial Statements” at www.cityofbuellton.com/departments/finance.php.