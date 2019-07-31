SANTA MARIA
Small structure fire contained at Enos Drive apartment complex
A small structure fire at a Santa Maria apartment complex broke out Tuesday in the patio of one of the units but was kept from spreading thanks to the quick work of several good Samaritans.
Just before 12:30 p.m., the Santa Maria Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire at the Arbor Ridge Apartments in the 300 block of East Enos Drive.
Responding engines encountered a fire burning in a back patio of one of the apartment units, said Battalion Chief Thomas Crakes.
An upstairs unit near the site of the fire was cleared as crews extinguished the flames.
"The fire was contained to the patio because good Samaritans used fire extinguishers to keep the fire from going inside the apartment before we got here," Crakes said. "When we got here, we finished putting it out."
While the reporting party had told dispatchers they heard an explosion — possibly from a propane tank — before the fire broke out, Crakes said there was no information to substantiate that.
No propane tank was found at the scene, he said.
Crakes said both first- and second-floor apartment units remain habitable.
"They'll both be sleeping in their own apartments tonight," he said.
The fire was reported under control just after 12:40 p.m. There were no injuries reported.
SANTA MARIA
Have you seen this girl? Teen missing for five days
The Santa Maria Police Department on Tuesday asked for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl who went missing last week.
On Thursday, Yulianna Serrano-Rios was last seen leaving her home with some belongings, a Santa Maria police spokesman said. She was reported missing shortly after.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about Serrano-Rios to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.
SANTA MARIA
Philharmonic Society hires new executive director
The Santa Maria Philharmonic Society has hired a former university administrator as its new executive director.
Fran Saveriano, a pianist, joins the Philharmonic after a 20-year career in administration at Oregon State University.
As a young musician, Saveriano attended UCSB, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in music.
His is the third staff position created in three years for the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society.
The Philharmonic is slated to begin its 2019-20 season Sept. 28. The season will feature works by composers ranging from Aaron Copland, George Frideric Handel and Béla Bartók to Bach, Mozart and Beethoven.
The season features four separate programs from Sept. 28 to April 18, 2020.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Striping work continues overnight this week on hwys 166, 154
A project to replace roadway striping and pavement markers will continue on highways 154 and 166 East this week, a Caltrans spokesman said.
Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions on Highway 154 at Edison Street in Santa Ynez on Tuesday and Wednesday during the overnight hours of 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., the spokesman said.
On Highway 166 East around New Cuyama, motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions Thursday from Cottonwood Canyon Road to the junction with Highway 33 during the overnight hours of 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Motorists can expect minimal delays during the roadwork, the spokesman said.
Similar improvements also will take place on highways 41 and 46 in San Luis Obispo County, with details on construction at those locations to be announced when the dates and times are certain.
Crisp Co. of Bloomington is the contractor on the $4 million project, which is expected to be complete in August, the spokesman said.
SANTA MARIA
Free joint pain seminar scheduled for Thursday
An expert on joint pain who’s affiliated with the Cottage Center for Orthopedics will be available to discuss treatment options at a free seminar from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Historic Santa Maria Inn, 801 S. Broadway.
Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Bryan Emmerson will talk about how to keep joints healthy, as well as treatments for pain relief and joint replacement, a spokeswoman for Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital said.
A question-and-answer session will follow his presentation, and refreshments will be served.
Advance registration is required and can be made by calling toll-free 855-366-7246 or visiting cottagehealth.org/orthomtd.