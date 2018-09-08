Santa Maria
Steppin' Out to perform Sunday at Rotary Centennial Park
Santa Maria-based ensemble Steppin’ Out will perform Sunday at Rotary Centennial Park for the final show in this summer’s Concert in the Park series.
Formed in 2009, the band specializes in rhythm and blues and old school music. The concert runs from 1 to 3 p.m. at 2625 S. College Drive.
The family-friendly and free concert series is presented by the city’s Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth Inc.
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
Santa Maria
Library plans free screening of 'Only the Brave'
The Santa Maria Public Library will screen the 2017 movie "Only the Brave," rated PG-13, at 5 p.m. Monday in Shepard Hall. The event is free and no tickets are required.
The film is based on the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, a group of elite firefighters, led by Eric Marsh (played by Josh Brolin), who risk everything to protect a town from a historic wildfire in Prescott, Arizona.
Seating is limited and is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Free freshly popped popcorn will also be served.
Movie night is sponsored by the Friends of the City of Santa Maria Public Library Department.
The library, located at 421 South McClelland St., is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call the Information Desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
Santa Maria
Exercise classes to be offered for adults ages 50 and up
To promote health and wellness among community members, Santa Maria’s Recreation and Parks Department will offer exercise classes for active aging adults beginning in September.
Held weekly at the Elwin Mussell Center, the classes are designed for participants ages 50 and older.
- Build Your Own Body (BYOB) -- The class helps participants maintain cardiovascular health, strength and flexibility. It uses music and handheld weights that are designed to increase muscular strength and range of movement. Sessions are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to noon.
- Yoga -- This introductory course is intended for beginning and intermediate yoga students. The class, which will cover basic poses and breathing techniques, will be Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m.
- Zumba Gold -- The class incorporates a calorie-burning workout for all experience levels. It will be held Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 to 10 a.m.
- Zumba Gold Chairobics -- The chair exercise class is a combination of low-impact routines designed to increase bone and muscle strength, and flexibility for everyday life and has both sitting and standing exercises. The class is recommended for those with medical or physical limitations with their everyday activities. It will be held Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m.
Participants may register online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register or at the Recreation and Parks Department administrative office, 615 S. McClelland St.
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.