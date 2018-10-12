Santa Barbara County
State AG files DUI, murder charges against Lompoc man
The California Office of the Attorney General has filed felony murder and DUI manslaughter charges against a Lompoc man who crashed head-on into another driver on Highway 1 last month.
Bryan Paul Charette is charged with the following counts in connection to the Sept. 21 fatal crash: murder, DUI vehicular manslaughter and DUI with over .08 percent blood alcohol content, causing great bodily injury to Alfredo Garcia Martinez, of Oxnard.
According to witness statements obtained by the California Highway Patrol, Charette was traveling northbound in his Honda sedan on Highway 1, south of Jalama, at high speeds while making unsafe passing movements over the double yellow line. Just before 7:30 p.m., he crashed into Martinez, who was driving a Nissan pickup truck. Martinez died at the scene.
Charette also faces a misdemeanor for reckless driving, causing great bodily injury to Martinez, and is accused of driving his car at least 30 mph over the maximum speed limit on the freeway at the time of the crash.
The complaint, filed Oct. 10, further alleges that Charette has a prior felony DUI conviction in the county of Santa Barbara in May 2007.
Charette's first arraignment was Wednesday morning in Lompoc Superior Court but was continued to Friday morning.
While the case is being heard in Santa Barbara County, Deputy Attorney General Seth McCutcheon from the California Office of the Attorney General is prosecuting Charette. The appointment was made after the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office declared a conflict in the matter.
"Sometimes, conflicts arise in a case when there are familial relationships between suspects or victims and people within the District Attorney's Office," explained Chief Deputy District Attorney Mag Nicola.
Santa Maria
Police searching for missing at-risk juvenile
The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating an at-risk missing juvenile.
Police say Mia Martinez, 12, was last seen voluntarily leaving her charter school, located in the 5000 block of South Bradley in Orcutt, at 11 a.m. Thursday. Her whereabouts are currently unknown. She is described as 5-foot-3-inches tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and dark jeans.
Individuals with information about Martinez's location are asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department immediately at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.
Santa Barbara County
Scholarship Foundation applications to open Monday
The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara will begin accepting scholarship applications for the 2019-20 academic year Monday.
Applicants must have attended school in Santa Barbara County for at least four of the six years between seventh and 12th grade. They must graduate or receive a GED diploma from a Santa Barbara County high school by June 2019. Prospective recipients must be U.S. citizens, permanent residents or qualify under AB 540, and must be planning to attend a Title IV-approved school full-time in the next academic year.
Current or previous wards of the Santa Barbara County Court, including youth in foster care after the age of 13, residing outside of Santa Barbara County are eligible to apply for the Foundation's General Scholarship Program.
In May, the Foundation awarded approximately $8.32 million in scholarships to 2,620 Santa Barbara County students. On average, undergraduates at four-year schools received $3,124, while graduate student (not including those attending medical school) received $3,746 in awards. The Scholarship Foundation also supports students pursuing vocational training.
Eligible students can receive five years of undergraduate funding and four years of medical/graduate-level funding. Students are primarily awarded the scholarships based on demonstrated financial need, achievement and motivation.
Application instructions are available online at www.sbscholarship.org.