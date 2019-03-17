Santa Maria
St. Joseph High to stage musical 'Les Miserables'
St. Joseph High School will present the world-renowned "Les Misérables" for three performances only -- at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. March 24 -- in the school's gymnasium.
Set against the backdrop of the French Revolution, the eight-time Tony Award-winning musical based on Victor Hugo's 1862 novel is the story of the transformation of Jean Valjean, and of friendship, love, war and the power faith has to change the heart of man.
Key casting includes Joshua Menusaaljean as Valjean, Jim Dahman as Valjean's nemesis Inspector Jalvert, Meghan Kelman as Éponine and Julia Galloway as the young orphan Fantine.
Bill Gaines Audio, based out of San Luis Obispo, will stage the show, Principal Erinn Dougherty said.
Dougherty, who has been involved in musical theater since childhood, "is thrilled to reinvigorate the theater arts program at the high school," she said.
Amy Curti, a local performer, is directing the show.
Tickets, which are $10 for students and $15 for adults, can be purchased on the school's website at sjhsknights.com.
Santa Maria
Next adult coloring program session planned
The Santa Maria Public Library's next adult coloring program will be March 27 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Held in the Learning Center, the coloring activities are designed to relieve stress and provide a creative and artistic outlet for adults of all ages.
Participants are offered a broad selection of pictures and postcards to color and all materials are provided for use during the program, including colored pencils, markers and gel pens.
Sign-ups are not required for this free event, but seating is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
More more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
Santa Maria
New passport applications processed at library
The Santa Maria Public Library is accepting passport applications on behalf of the U.S. Department of State.
United States citizens planning international travel may make an appointment with the library to apply for their passports on the following days and times:
- Mondays: 3 to 7 p.m.
- Thursdays: noon to 4 p.m.
- Saturdays: 10 a.m. to noon
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is only processing new passport applications, not renewals.
To make an appointment, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8563.
For application forms, information on documentation required, fees and other international travel information, visit travel.state.gov.