LOMPOC
SpringFest, Flower Festival canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions
Lompoc's annual SpringFest and Flower Festival has been canceled this year due to COVID-10 restrictions that prevent Ryon Memorial Park from being rented out, according to event organizers.
This year will mark the second year that both spring and summer celebrations have been canceled, breaking a 70-year annual tradition that brings thousands to celebrate the Flower Festival in June and a 30-year tradition that draws SpringFest crowds in April.
Despite the cancellations, fundraising efforts remain central to the planning of future festivals, according to event organizer, the Lompoc Valley Festival Association.
"While much of the world has stopped, our mission is to make sure that the association continues its fundraising operations in hopes of keeping the LVFA doors open, to ensure the future of our annual festivals," the March 26 announcement read. "We ask that our community continues to support the Lompoc Valley Festival Association during these times."
A fundraising rummage sale to benefit the festival association is slated for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 23, and Saturday, April 24, at 414 W. Ocean Ave., in the building's back lot.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County seeks public input on hazard mitigation plan
Santa Barbara County is looking for public input for its Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan as part of its update to improve disaster preparedness and reduce or eliminate risks to community, life and property, a county spokesman said.
The update will identify local hazards and measures to reduce the associated risks, like creating fire safety setbacks to reduce the potential for a fire to spread, the spokesman said.
Residents can help identify risks in their communities by taking a brief survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/CountyHMP, which can be done anonymously, and includes questions regarding experiences with local hazards and threats as well as potential mitigation measures and the most effective ways to alert the public during an emergency.
The Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan was last published in 2017, and updates are required every five years.
Updates are prepared in coordination with the county’s eight cities, unincorporated communities, water and fire districts and county public safety departments with review and support from state and federal emergency management agencies.
County officials plan to gather public input for 12 months and will conduct public workshops periodically into early next year before publishing the next update later in 2022.
For more information about the project, how to get involved and to sign up for updates, visit https://readysbc.org/2021/03/19/2022mjhmpupdate/.
More information is also available by calling the County Office of Emergency Management at 805-681-5526.
SANTA MARIA
Library to discuss 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' for April Movie Talk
Community members are invited to participate in the Santa Maria Public Library's upcoming Movie Talk video conference on April 8 for a discussion of the 2014 film "The Grand Budapest Hotel."
Directed by Wes Anderson, the quirky storyline of "The Grand Budapest Hotel" recounts the life and escapades of a concierge at a high-class European hotel in the 1930s.
The free virtual movie discussion will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday. Those interested in joining can submit their name, email address and phone number via email to sstarnaud@cityofsantamaria.org, or by calling 805-925-0994.
Limited DVD and Blu-ray copies of "The Grand Budapest Hotel" are available to be placed on hold and picked up at Santa Maria Library locations.
For more information about the event, contact the library’s Information Desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
All Santa Maria Public Library branches now are open for indoor grab-and-go services. For more information about library services and hours of operation, visit cityofsantamaria.org/library.