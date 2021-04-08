SANTA MARIA
Spring programs available at Paul Nelson Aquatic Center
Santa Maria residents are invited to register for a variety of spring recreation programs at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center, from swim lessons to paddle board yoga.
Weeklong swim lessons within the new Starfish curriculum started this week, with 45-minute sessions available each day at 3:30, 4:30, 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Classes for all ages and skill levels are available, including StarBabies, StarTots, Starfish Swim School, Starfish Stroke School, tween classes, adaptive classes and lessons for adults.
"Learning to swim is an important life skill that can help prevent drowning and keep time in and around the pool safe and fun," van de Kamp said.
For all lessons, with the exception of the tween and adult classes, an adult must be present and in the water with the swimmer. Instructors will lead lessons from the deck in observation of COVID-19 guidelines, and each class will be limited to three registrants, van de Kamp said.
From April 12 to May 5, gentle flow paddleboard yoga for ages 18 and up will be offered every Monday and Wednesday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Registration costs $45 for city residents and $56.25 for non-residents.
Other available programs include one-day aqua fitness and family-friendly paddleboard events, both on April 17.
Residents can register for swim lessons and other spring programs at cityofsantamaria.org/register.
For more information about spring recreation programs, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
LOMPOC
AAUW branch hosting Earth Day panel discussion on climate change
The Lompoc-Vandenberg branch of the American Association of University Women in collaboration with Citizens Planning Association of Santa Barbara County will host panel discussion “The Impacts of Climate Change on the Lompoc Valley" at 6:30 p.m. on Earth Day, April 22, via Zoom.
Guest panelists will discuss the current and possible future impacts of climate change specific to the Lompoc Valley, according to an event spokeswoman. The discussion will be moderated by AAUW member and former Santa Barbara County 3rd District Planning Commissioner Marell Brooks.
The panel will include: Garrett Wong, Santa Barbara County Climate program manager for County Sustainability Division; Bill Buelow, program manager for the Santa Ynez River Groundwater Basin; Rob Hazard, Santa Barbara County Fire marshal; Mark Hartwig, Santa Barbara County Fire chief; and Kari Campbell-Bohard, local agriculturalist.
Questions will be taken after the presentations.
There is no charge to attend, but registration is required. To register, go to lompocvandenberg-ca.aauw.net.
SOLVANG
Erica Jane Flores appointed to Theaterfest board of directors
Solvang Theaterfest welcomes fourth-generation Santa Ynez Valley native Erica Jane Flores to the board of directors.
Flores, development and communications director for Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People, also served as the director of development for UCSB Arts & Lectures prior to joining the board.
Arts and Lectures was awarded a 2020 Local Heroes Award for its leadership in performing arts and public affairs, a spokesman for the Theaterfest said.
In November 2020, Flores earned a seat as a trustee on the College School District in Santa Ynez and serves as vice president of the board.
Flores received a Bachelor of Science in agricultural business from California State University, Chico, and was named a distinguished 21st century graduate of the institution. She also received a Certificate in Fund Raising Management from the Indiana University School of Philanthropy.