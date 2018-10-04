Vandenberg Air Force Base
SpaceX launch, landing attempt pushed back to Sunday
This weekend’s SpaceX rocket launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, which will be the first in which the company will attempt to land a booster back on land on the West Coast, has been pushed back a day.
The launch, which was originally scheduled for Saturday evening, is now slated to begin at 7:21 p.m. Sunday, VAFB’s 30th Space Wing announced Wednesday. The delay was to allow more time to complete preflight vehicle checkouts, according to 30th Space Wing Public Affairs, which reported that the Falcon 9 rocket and payload were “healthy.”
The primary mission for the launch will be to put an observation satellite, SAOCOM, into orbit for the Argentine space agency CONAE. The launch will originate from VAFB’s Space Launch Complex-4East.
As a secondary part of the launch mission, SpaceX will attempt to return the rocket’s first stage to a landing zone at what was previously Space Launch Complex-4West on the base.
VAFB officials encourage spectators to view the launch from the “Hawk’s Nest,” which is located off Highway 1 about a half-mile south of VAFB’s main gate.
For more information regarding public viewing locations, visit the 30th Space Wing Facebook page at www.facebook.com/30thSpaceWing/, or contact 30th Space Wing Public Affairs at 805-606-3595.
Santa Maria
Impasse declared in high school district negotiations
Negotiators for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District and the district's faculty association declared an impasse after negotiations stalled Wednesday.
According to a release from the district, faculty association members were offered a 2 percent raise for the 2019 school year, additional salary schedule steps and contribution to employee health benefits.
Kevin Platt, the district's assistant superintendent for Human Resources, said he believes the "total pay and compensation proposal was more than fair, considering [Santa Maria high school] teachers are the highest compensated high school teachers in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties."
"From our perspective, the district is in great financial shape," faculty association President Matt Provost said, pointing to increases in revenue, enrollment and a 3.71-percent cost of living increase provided by the state.
"They're not offering anything close to that," he said.
According to the district, the 3.71-percent increase — which adds roughly $2.44 million in additional funding — is used by school districts to offset increases in fuel, school supplies, utilities and rising pension costs.
Lower-than-anticipated investment returns by the California State Teachers Retirement System (CalSTRS) and California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS) have driven contributions to retirement benefits by districts across the state up since 2015. By 2020, the Santa Maria high school district expects to increase its total contribution to both retirement systems by $4.5 million.
No date has been set for mediation.