Santa Maria
SLO Botanical Garden founder to speak at museum on Sunday
San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden founder Eve Vigil and longtime garden volunteer Dr. Ken Levine will give a free talk Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Natural History Museum of Santa Maria's Native Garden, 412 S. McClelland St.
They will focus on gardening with “natives” as well as Chumash uses of “natives.”
The public is invited to this free family-friendly event. Refreshments will be offered, and donations accepted.
For more information, call 805-614-0806 or email info@snnature.org.
Orcutt
Forum slated for school board candidates
A forum to allow the public to hear from candidates for the Orcutt Union School District board of education has been scheduled for Oct. 1 by the League of Women Voters of the Santa Maria Valley.
The five candidates have all been invited to participate in the forum from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Orcutt Junior High School gymnasium at 608 Pinal St. in Orcutt, a League of Women Voters spokeswoman said.
Candidates for the board are Laurel Ciervo, Shaun Henderson, Melanie Waffle, Eric Melsheimer and Mark Steller.
Candidates will present their views and answer questions from the community audience, the spokeswoman said.
Information on each participating candidate, as well as nonpartisan election information from the League of Women Voters California will be available in the reception area immediately adjacent to the forum venue.
For more information about the League of Women Voters, visit www.lwvsmv.org or email jdolan1969@gmail.com.
Vandenberg Air Force Base
Surf Beach set to reopen after early conclusion of plover nesting season
Surf Beach, which was closed to visitors in early August, is set to reopen on Tuesday, Vandenberg Air Force Base officials announced Friday.
Lompoc’s closest publicly accessible beach will reopen sooner than expected due to the early conclusion of the Western snowy plover nesting season, according to VAFB leaders. The endangered bird species’ nesting season typically lasts from March 1 through Sept. 30.
Along with Surf Beach, Wall and Minuteman beaches, which are accessible only to those with access to VAFB, will also be opened without the plover-related restrictions. Boundary fences will be removed at all three beaches.
While the plover restrictions will no longer be in effect, base leaders advise beachgoers to still follow the posted rules at the beaches. Those include: No littering (including fishing bait and fish remains), no pets off-leash, no camping, no beach fires, no fireworks, no kite flying, no feeding wildlife, and no horses or ATVs.
Additionally, lifeguards are not present at the beaches, so swimmers are advised to never swim alone and to remain cognizant of their surroundings.
Santa Ynez Valley
CHP issues 19 citations during safety operation near high school
An effort to improve pedestrian safety around Santa Ynez Valley Union High School resulted in well over a dozen citations being issued California Highway Patrol officers for violating right-of-way laws.
Officers from the Buellton Area of the CHP were deployed in a school zone enforcement operation Friday morning that focused on pedestrians as well as motorists who failed to yield the right-of-way or took unsafe and illegal actions.
During the operation, officers made 25 enforcement contacts that resulted in 19 citations and six verbal warnings being issued, a Buellton Area CHP spokesman said.
In addition, “an untold number of people were educated” about pedestrian safety, the spokesman said.
Funding for the enforcement program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
For more information, contact the Buellton Area Office of the California Highway Patrol, at 805-688-5551.