SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Sheriff warns ‘fertilizer scam’ has returned to county
North County residents are being warned the so-called “fertilizer scam” has returned with several variations, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said.
The Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of people going from door to door soliciting for a “fertilization and aeration” of lawns service and of residents being victimized
In one reported instance, an elderly homeowner agreed to hire a crew to fertilize her lawn but was left with a large pile of manure and a request for payment far exceeding the original estimate, sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Erik Raney said.
Scam perpetrators will often bid a service for a set price, then convince the homeowner that additional services were performed, request additional payment and refuse to leave until payment is made.
Raney said there are many types and variations of scams which aim to defraud homeowners, and he advised residents to always be cautious when approached for unsolicited work or services.
To avoid falling victim to scammers, Raney advised homeowners in need of repairs or services to contact a licensed contractor directly, ask for references and check those references prior to agreeing to work.
He added that homeowners should always request a written estimate and remember that California law requires an individual or company to have a contractor’s license for any job estimated at more than $500.
SANTA MARIA
Public workshop to be held on proposed water, sewer rate increase
The Santa Maria Utilities Department will host a public workshop to discuss proposed increases for water and sewer rates at 6 p.m. Aug. 28 in the City Council chambers at City Hall, 110 E. Cook St.
The proposed increases to water and sewer fees are necessary to account for increased costs to the water and sewer utilities, a city spokesman said. The city’s last increase for water and sewer rates occurred in July 2017.
Notices discussing the proposed changes are being distributed with utility bills. The notice is also posted on the city’s website at www.cityofsantamaria.org/utilities under “Rates.”
The Santa Maria City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed rate increases at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at City Hall. Written protests to the proposed rate increases must be received before the public hearing concludes.
Those with questions are asked to contact the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270.
SANTA MARIA
Hancock College to be discussed during next 'Heart of the Valley' presentation
Hancock College President Kevin Walthers will speak about the college's role in the community during the next Heart of the Valley presentation at 10:15 a.m. Saturday.
The free series, which is held in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library each month, features different expert speakers talking about various aspects of local history.
The series is designed to educate and delight the public with interesting facts from the past that have shaped Santa Maria and the region.
The program is the result of a partnership with local historian Shirley Contreras and the library.
Suggestions for possible speakers are welcomed and encouraged.
Seating, which is limited, will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.