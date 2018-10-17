Lompoc
Sheriff's Office investigating vandalism, thefts at 2 area schools
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public regarding separate incidences of theft and vandalism at two Lompoc Unified School District campuses in Vandenberg Village.
Three laptop computers were reportedly stolen from Buena Vista Elementary School — one on Oct. 9 and two others on Sunday — after the suspect or suspects pried open a classroom window. Less than a mile away, someone allegedly broke into Cabrillo High School through a classroom window and left vulgar graffiti that was discovered Monday morning.
“Sheriff’s deputies also determined that the vandals had also attempted to steal a golf cart but were unsuccessful,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said of the Cabrillo incident. “Fortunately, no items were reported stolen.”
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating both cases and is asking anyone with information to call School Resource Deputy Dennis Thomas at 805-737-7737. After hours, tipsters are encouraged to call the sheriff’s nonemergency dispatch line at 805-683-2724.
People can also leave anonymous tips by calling 805-681-4171 or by visiting www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.
“The Sheriff’s Office takes crimes committed at our local schools very seriously,” Hoover said. “Essentially, these thieves and vandals are stealing from our kids and their education.”
Buena Vista Elementary School is located at 100 Aldebaran Ave. Cabrillo High School is located about 0.8 miles away at 4350 Constellation Road.
Santa Maria
City schedules two public workshops on unmet transit needs
As a requirement of the California Transportation Development Act, Santa Maria Area Transit conducts an annual public input meeting to improve existing service and to identify future needs. The City of Santa Maria currently uses 100 percent of its TDA funds for public transportation.
Two workshops on unmet transit needs will be held Nov. 6 at noon and 5:30 p.m., both in Shepard Hall on the first floor at the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St.
For those who are unable to attend but would like to provide comments, mail them to the City of Santa Maria, 110 S. Pine St., Room 221, Santa Maria, CA 93458. Residents may also call 805-925-0951, ext. 2170, for more information or to provide comments, which are being accepted through Nov. 16.
Santa Maria Area Transit runs fixed-route bus service within the city, as well as Dial-A-Ride service.
In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals needing special accommodations to participate in the meeting should contact SMAT at least three working days prior to the meeting at 805-925-0951, ext. 2225. A Spanish translator will be available at the hearing.