Santa Barbara County
Deputies prevent ‘suicide by cop’ near Santa Maria
Sheriff’s deputies’ measured response to a man’s suicidal intentions is being credited for preventing him from carrying out his plan to die at the hands of law enforcement officers Friday morning.
Deputies assigned to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Santa Maria Station responded about 10 a.m. after the unidentified man called a hotline and said he had a firearm and wanted law enforcement officers to shoot him.
After deputies made contact with the man, he became very agitated but was calmed by a deputy assigned to the Hostage Negotiation Team, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.
Deputies reasoned with the man and were eventually able to convince him to come out of his residence without the firearm, and he was transported to a local hospital for an evaluation coordinated with Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness Mobile Crisis Team, Hoover said.
During the course of the investigation, deputies learned the subject planned to point a handgun at deputies to make them shoot and kill him, a situation often referred to as “suicide by cop.”
They also seized two firearms that were registered to the man, as required by a section of the California Welfare and Institutions Code.
Hoover said the cautious approach deputies employed resulted in a calm and safe resolution of the situation, adding the incident is an example of the challenges law enforcement officers face when dealing with individuals experiencing a mental health crisis.
The Sheriff’s Office developed a state-recognized Crisis Intervention Team training program, now available to all Santa Barbara County law enforcement agencies, to teach officers about mental health disorders and the best ways to respond to people undergoing a mental health crisis, Hoover said.
Power outages affect 3,000 customers in Santa Maria and Orcutt
Nearly 3,000 customers in Santa Maria and Orcutt were briefly without power Friday after a downed power line caused an outage that impacted numerous residential and commercial buildings.
In Santa Maria, lights flickered in homes and businesses just after 12:30 p.m., knocking down power to homes, businesses, traffic signals and even Hancock College.
Initially more than 2,300 customers were affected. By 1:45 p.m., only around 150 customers near the intersection of Betteravia Road and Broadway remained without power and the outage was completed resolved around 2:30 p.m., said Pacific Gas & Electric spokesman Mark Mesesan.
While officials know the outage was caused by a downed power line, Mesesan said, it isn't clear what caused the downed line.
In Orcutt around 12:25 p.m., an outage affecting more than 650 customers occurred in the area south of Clark Avenue and east of Highway 135.
PG&E crews were able to restore power to all Orcutt customers by 3:45 p.m.
Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony to be held today
To coincide with the start of the Parade of Lights, the city of Santa Maria invites community residents to enjoy holiday carols and view the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony today.
Held at 4:30 p.m. in the City Hall Courtyard, located on the corner of Cook Street and Broadway, the ceremony will include refreshments, holiday caroling by the Coastal Voices Choir and the illumination of the 24-foot Christmas tree.
This year, the light switch will be flipped by 16-year old Audrey Alonzo-Meloncon, an aspiring-photographer recovering from a malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumor. Alonzo-Meloncon was diagnosed at the beginning of the year and had surgery soon after.
In addition, ornaments for the People for Leisure and Youth’s Holiday Spirit Project fundraiser remain on sale. With a donation of $25, community members will receive an ornament to take home, an ornament on the community Christmas tree in honor of someone of your choosing and a VIP parade viewing for five people.
Those with questions regarding the event are asked to contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
Trio accused of criminal conspiracy in 2017 fatal shooing of teen due in court
Three men charged with criminal conspiracy in connection to the September 2017 fatal shooting of Edward Ramirez in Santa Maria will begin their probable cause hearing Dec. 14.
Ramirez, 19, was shot during the early morning hours of Sept. 3, 2017, in the 2000 block of North Lazo Way. Upon arrival at the crime scene, Santa Maria Police officers found Ramirez near the roadway, but efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. Ramirez died shortly afterward.
Authorities have kept mum about Ramirez's murder over the last year, and the preliminary hearing will be the first time details about the crime will be made public.
Nicholas Guzman is facing charges of criminal street gang conspiracy, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful firearm activity, vandalism and multiple gang enhancements.
Thomas Castillo is charged with criminal street gang conspiracy, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, gang enhancements and also faces prior felony strike convictions.
Juan Contraras is charged with criminal street gang conspiracy.
According to Lt. Paul Van Meel, the homicide remains under investigation, and officials believe there are more people who may have knowledge about the incident, and request that anyone with any information come forward. Tips can be left at 805-928-3781, ext. 2278. To leave an anonymous tip, call 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.