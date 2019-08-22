SANTA BARBARA
Lost 'jail bird' returned to rightful owners
A cockatiel that ended up in Santa Barbara County Jail this week has flown the coop, much to the satisfaction of the bird’s rightful owners.
The cockatiel, named Sammy, was returned to its owners less than a week after it was discovered inside a secured area in the rear of the jail and was taken in by jail staff, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. The bird — dubbed a "jail bird" by Sheriff's Office staff — reportedly escaped its home, which is near the jail, through an open window.
“The bird’s owners were devastated, especially their 9-year-old son Mohammad, who considered the bird his personal pet,” read a portion of a statement from the Sheriff’s Office. “The family saw the local news coverage of the found bird, and reached out to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. After confirming photographs and characteristics were identical to the rescued cockatiel, a reunion was scheduled.”
Mohammed and his family arrived at the jail on Thursday afternoon, and “with tears of happiness,” were reunited with their lost bird, according to the Sheriff’s Office, which reportedly shared in the enjoyment.
HOPE RANCH
Pismo woman arrested for alleged mail theft
A Pismo Beach woman suspected of stealing mail from homes in Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles and Orange counties was arrested Saturday in the Hope Ranch area.
A California Highway Patrol officer was driving in the small Santa Barbara suburb when he spotted a sedan that matched the vehicle seen in a home surveillance video documenting a package theft from a Hope Ranch home earlier this month, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's spokesman said.
The officer stopped the vehicle and while investigating, found burglary tools, personal identifying information typically used for identity theft, stolen checks and stolen mail from addresses along the Central Coast and Southern California inside the car, the spokesman said.
The driver, 22-year-old Stephanie Small, was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property, identity theft, mail theft and possession of burglary tools.
The CHP is contacting additional victims throughout the state and its investigation is ongoing.
Small is out on bail and due in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Sept. 18.
SANTA MARIA
Free movie screening of 'Dumbo' planned at Pioneer Park
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth will screen the 2019 remake of a classic Walt Disney animation, "Dumbo," rated PG, on Saturday as part of its summer Movies in the Park series.
The screening will take place at Pioneer Park, 1150 Foster Road.
In the film, a struggling circus owner discovers an elephant, Dumbo, has the ability to fly. Dumbo soon becomes the main attraction, bringing in huge audiences and revitalizing the run-down circus.
The movie begins at dusk, which is approximately 8 p.m.
Movies in the Park are free and family-friendly. Residents are encouraged to invite family and friends and bring lawn chairs, throw blankets and snacks to the screening.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
LOMPOC
School district to host free 'Confident City Cycling' class
Lompoc Unified School District has partnered with the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition for a free "Confident City Cycling" course that aims to better prepare bicyclists for riding on city streets.
The workshop, which is open to participants ages 16 and older, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at El Camino Community Center, 320 North J St.
The class is limited to the first 12 participants who preregister at http://www.sbbike.org/confident_lompoc_2019.
The course, also known as Traffic Skills 101 by the League of American Cyclists, is geared toward riders who are looking for instruction to build skills and confidence while learning more about traffic laws in California, crash avoidance, lane positioning and basic bicycle maintenance.
“Participants will understand their rights and responsibilities as a driver operating a bicycle safely and legally on public roadways,” read a portion of a statement from LUSD.
“Most importantly, they will develop the ability to identify unsafe traffic situations and make decisions that can prevent crashes and collisions.”
A bicycle in good working condition and a helmet are required for the on-bike skills session on a parking lot and a group ride on the streets, according to organizers.
New low-cost helmets will be available for purchase.
For more details and to access the waiver that is required to participate, visit www.sbbike.org/confident_lompoc_2019.