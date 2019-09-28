SANTA MARIA
Workshop to explain how state water rates set
The city of Santa Maria will hold a public workshop Monday at 6 p.m. to explain how the city’s share of state water costs are determined and efforts to increase the availability of water supplies.
The workshop — to be held in the City Council Chambers, 110 E. Cook St — will feature a presentation made by Central Coast Water Authority Executive Director Ray Stokes and Santa Maria Utilities Director Shad Springer.
The purpose of the workshop is to receive a presentation about the Water Authority and learn more about its budget process, 10-year financial plan, upcoming projects and how costs are determined for project participants, like Santa Maria.
Central Coast Water Authority is a cooperative group of local water agencies and cities formed to construct, manage and operate Santa Barbara County's "local facilities" for distribution and treatment of state water.
The Water Authority is composed of eight members, all of which are public agencies. Each member appoints a representative to authority’s board of directors.
The Water Authority's plans affect water rates paid by Santa Maria residents and businesses. State water and groundwater comprise the city’s municipal water supply.
Questions about the public workshop may be directed to the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 7211.
SANTA MARIA
Student pumpkin patch opening at Las Flores Ranch
The student-run experimental pumpkin patch at Los Flores Ranch will be open to the public each Friday to Sunday through Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., with the last entry allowed at 6 p.m.
In addition to selling pumpkins and fresh produce grown by local high school students, The Patch will feature a corn maze, food vendors, an agricultural exhibit, an animal exhibit, life-size games, live music and a craft area for kids.
The month-long event will create a platform for students to showcase their hard work and provide families of all backgrounds with a budget-friendly and family-oriented fall attraction, an event spokeswoman said.
The Patch is a partnership between the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and Betteravia Farms to provide free agricultural education programs to more than 60 high school students in the Santa Maria Valley.
Students participate in monthly workdays and outreach programs to gain experience in land and crop production, leadership, teamwork and commitment, the spokesman said.
For this year's patch, students grew three acres of pumpkins, two acres of corn and an assortment of produce.
Special events vary by week, and the calendar of events can be seen at www.thepatchsantamaria.com.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Hwy 1 overnight closures planned at Ragged Point
Caltrans announced Wednesday that because of an ongoing construction project on Highway 1, the roadway will be closed overnight between the San Carpoforo Bridge and Ragged Point.
According to a press release, crews have been working in the area to add a retaining wall and a viaduct, and the closures will allow the necessary drilling to take place.
The closures will be in place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting this Sunday and running through next Friday morning.
A traffic signal is expected to be installed the following week and will allow Caltrans to work on the project with only limited impact on the highway.
Traffic controls are scheduled from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays starting on Oct. 6.
Souza Engineering of San Luis Obispo is the contractor for the $4.1 million project that is slated to be completed by spring 2020.