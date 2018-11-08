Santa Maria
City officials to hold final H-2A meeting
Santa Maria city officials will host a final meeting on Thursday, Nov. 15, to discuss the H-2A temporary worker program and a proposed employee housing ordinance.
This meeting — which will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Edwards Community Center, 809 Panther Drive — is intended to seek public input on a proposed ordinance city staff intends to submit to the Planning Commission and the City Council. If approved, the proposed ordinance will require a conditional use permit for employee housing of seven or more employees in any dwelling in R-1 and R-2 residential zoning districts.
Under the ordinance, this conditional use permit can be issued by the city’s “zoning administrator” and will not require review by the Planning Commission, unless appealed or if the zoning administrator determines it should be referred to the Planning Commission. The proposed ordinance will also make employee housing a conditional use in the C-1 and C-2 commercial zoning districts.
Those with questions are asked to contact the City Attorney’s Office at 805-925-0951, ext. 2310.
Santa Barbara County
Guadalupe to hold meeting on park renovation
To hear public input on design elements for the LeRoy Park renovation, the city of Guadalupe will host a community meeting on Sunday at the City Auditorium.
The meeting — which will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. — is being held to discuss what will and will not be included in the renovation of LeRoy Park and the community center.
The City Auditorium is located at 918 Obispo St.
The park’s community center, which is where the Boys & Girls Club is based, suffers from mold and disrepair. Earlier this year, Guadalupe was awarded a $4.5 million community development block grant to renovate the 5-acre park and the 4,000-square-foot community center.
Santa Maria
City to host two meetings on fireworks
To inform community members about the current state of affairs regarding illegal and legal fireworks and to seek public input, the city of Santa Maria has scheduled two community meetings this month and next month.
The two meetings will be held on:
Tuesday, Nov. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m., Minami Community Center, 600 W. Enos Drive;
Thursday, Dec. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m., Mussell Senior Center, 510 E. Park Avenue.
Those with questions are asked to contact the City Manager’s Office at 805-925-0951, ext. 2399.