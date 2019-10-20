LOS ALAMOS
Firefighters hold Real fire to 420 acres, 80% contained
Firefighters held a wildfire that broke out Thursday to 420 acres and had it 80 percent contained by 6 p.m. Saturday, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman said.
Crews expected to have the Real fire at 90 percent containment by 6 p.m. Sunday, 100 percent containment by 6 p.m. Monday and at 100 percent controlled by 6 a.m. Tuesday, said County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason.
The fire erupted about 4:45 p.m. near El Capitan State Beach and, whipped by strong winds, crossed Highway 101 and Calle Real, forcing the evacuation of area campgrounds.
A second alarm was called to bring in additional resources to supplement two air tankers, three helicopters, bulldozers, hand crews and engines from several agencies.
No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.
SANTA MARIA
City to host blood drive next week with Vitalant
The city of Santa Maria will hold a blood drive from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 29 in the Vitalant bloodmobile.
The bloodmobile will be located in the parking lot between the lawn bowling green and the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center along South McClelland Street, directly across from the Santa Maria Public Library.
While donations of all blood types are encouraged, donors with Type O-negative blood are especially needed, because O-negative red cells can be transfused to anyone, a city spokesman said.
O-negative red blood cells are often used to help patients when there is no time to determine the patient’s own blood type.
Also, donors with Type AB, either positive or negative, are needed, the spokesman said.
Type AB plasma can be given to all patients, and is the only plasma used for trauma patients and neonatal babies.
To sign up as a donor with a reserved time, contact Mark van de Kamp, city blood drive coordinator, at 805-925-0951, ext. 2372.
You have free articles remaining.
SANTA MARIA
Library to hold Spanish-language computer class
The Santa Maria Public Library will host its next Spanish-language computer class Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. in the learning center on the first floor.
The workshop will focus on how to navigate the internet and use search engines like Google.
Space is limited, and preregistration is required.
The class is part of Libraries Illuminated, a project of the Santa Maria Public Library and the California State Library, supported with California Library Services Act funding administered by the California Library Services Board.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information or to register for the class, visit the library’s information desk on the second floor or call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Bridge work to close onramp Monday night
A project to retrofit the Pismo Creek Bridge south of the Hinds Avenue overcrossing on Highway 101 and improve the rock slope protection there will result in the closure of an onramp overnight Monday, a Caltrans spokesman said.
Bridge deck work will lead to closure of the southbound onramp at Price Street from 9 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday, the spokesman said.
Southbound motorists will be detoured north on Price Street to reach the southbound freeway onramp near Dinosaur Caves Park.
Bridgeway Civil Constructors Inc. of Vacaville is the contractor for the $2.3 million project expected to be complete in December, weather permitting.
For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs Office at 805-549-3318 or visit the District 5 website at https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5.