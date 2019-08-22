SANTA MARIA
City to hold public workshop on proposed water, sewer rate increase
The Santa Maria Utilities Department will host a public workshop to discuss proposed increases for water and sewer rates at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 110 E. Cook St.
The proposed increases to water and sewer rates are necessary to account for increased costs to the water and sewer utilities, a city spokesman said. The city’s last increase for water and sewer rates occurred in July 2017.
Notices discussing the proposed changes are being distributed with utility bills. The notice is also posted on the city’s website at www.cityofsantamaria.org/utilities under “Rates.”
The Santa Maria City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the proposed rate increases at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at City Hall.
Written protests to the proposed rate increases must be received before the public hearing concludes to be considered.
Those with questions are asked to contact the Utilities Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 7270.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Supervisor Joan Hartmann seeking volunteers for board, commission vacancies
Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann is looking for residents from her district interested in serving on a number of county boards and commissions that currently have vacancies.
Vacancies exist on the Air Pollution Control District Community Advisory Council, the Behavioral Wellness Commission, the Central County Board of Architectural Review, the Guadalupe Cemetery District Board of Trustees, the Human Services Commission and the Cachuma Resource Conservation District Board of Directors.
“Volunteer service on a commission or board is a great opportunity to learn about county government while also providing public service by advising the Board of Supervisors on important policy issues affecting our communities,” Hartmann said.
Preferably, applicants should reside within the 3rd Supervisorial District and may need to meet specific eligibility requirements to serve, she said.
To see a map of the 3rd District, visit www.countyofsb.org/bos/hartmann/map.sbc.
To apply online or learn more about boards and commissions, go to http://countyofsb.org/ceo/boards- commissions/apply.sbc.
Application forms are also available at the Office of the Clerk of the Board at 105 E. Anapamu St., Room 407, Santa Barbara.
For more information or assistance with submitting an application, contact Gina Fischer at 805-568-2192 or gfischer@countyofsb.org.
LOMPOC
Aquatic Center closed for maintenance
The Lompoc Aquatic Center is closed from now through Friday, Aug. 30, for annual preventative maintenance, according to a city spokeswoman.
The full-facility closure will affect all regularly scheduled programs, such as lap swim, swimming lessons, swim-team practice, recreational swim and aqua exercise classes.
For more information on the closure, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100.