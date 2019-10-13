SANTA MARIA
City meeting to gather input on athletic fields Monday
Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will host a community meeting about existing athletic fields from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday at the Westgate Neighborhood Building, 1300 Marsala Ave.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss field availability, assess the reservation process and examine the city’s policy on allocating athletic facilities, a city spokesman said.
Currently, the Recreation and Parks Department operates 18 athletic fields, including 11 ballfields.
The popular Hagerman Sports Complex, where amenities include four ballfields, is regularly used for tournaments.
For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
SANTA MARIA
Informational meeting set on power shutoffs Monday
Santa Maria and Orcutt area residents who want to know more about Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s plans to shut down electric service during critical wildfire weather conditions can get answers to their questions at an informational meeting Monday.
The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. in the Board Hearing Room of the Joseph Centeno Government Administration Building at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway, just off East Betteravia Road, in Santa Maria.
Shutting down the power during very hot, dry or windy conditions is designed to reduce the chances of a power-line spark igniting a wildfire, PG&E officials said.
In addition to learning more about the Public Safety Power Shutoff program from PG&E representatives, residents can find out how to prepare for power outages that could last for several days from Santa Barbara County officials, a county spokeswoman said.
You have free articles remaining.
The county has already arranged for ASL and Spanish translation, and the location is physically accessible to individuals with handicaps, the spokeswoman said, but those who need additional accommodations can call 805-681-5526.
For those who can’t attend the meeting, it will be livestreamed by CBSTV 20 on the county’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/user/csbtv20 and archived there for later viewing.
More information on how to prepare for power outages and a variety of disasters is available at readysbc.org, where residents can sign up to receive emergency alerts.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY
Man with meat cleaver arrested after standoff
A man allegedly armed with a meat cleaver who allegedly threatened to chop up his girlfriend has been arrested after barricading himself inside a Nipomo area home in a nearly six-hour standoff with San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
Brian Louis Garzoli, 52, of Arroyo Grande was taken into custody and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of making criminal threats and committing a felony while out on bail after he surrendered peacefully, sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla said.
The incident began about 1:15 p.m. Friday at a house in the 100 block of Old Summit Road when Garzoli allegedly threatened his fiancee with a meat cleaver and began destroying items in the home.
She ran out of the home and called the Sheriff's Office, and when deputies arrived, Garzoli retreated back into the home, Cipolla said.
Deputies set up a perimeter and established a command post at North Thompson Avenue and Sheehy Road, and Thompson was closed to traffic between Willow Road and Highway 101.
The Sheriff's Special Enforcement Detail arrived and negotiators began trying to contact Garzoli, who had barricaded himself inside, using a public address system and a cell phone.
Cipolla said negotiators made repeated attempts to coax Garzoli out of the house peacefully, but when those efforts failed, the Special Enforcement Detail injected an unidentified chemical agent into the house to force him out.
Garzoli finally exited the home about 7 p.m. and was taken into custody, Cipolla said.