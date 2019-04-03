Santa Maria
Police searching for at-risk missing adult
The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for help from the public as it investigates a report of an at-risk adult who went missing on Monday.
On Monday, 28-year-old Andrew Lancaster took a bus to the YMCA and failed to return home at his usual time, a police spokesman said. Police began investigating around 9 p.m. that same day.
Lancaster is white, weighs 170 pounds and is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, the spokesman said. He has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing black pants, a blue flannel and a black jacket.
Anyone with information about Lancaster's whereabouts is asked to call 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.
Santa Maria
Check out new 'Library of Things' collection on Monday
The Santa Maria Public Library will launch its “Library of Things” collection next week, allowing community members to check out musical instruments, GoPro cameras and sewing machines, among other items.
The new collection will be available for checkout beginning Monday.
String and rhythm musical instruments, Oculus Go virtual reality units, sewing machines and digital cameras are some of the items that will be available to borrow for free.
Anyone with a valid card from the library can check out items for up to three weeks. A special agreement form must be signed at checkout.
Items can be placed on hold by patrons at branch locations, but must be picked up at — and returned to — the main library in downtown Santa Maria.
The new collection is funded by a grant from the California Community College Chancellor’s Office through a partnership with Hancock College.
The Santa Maria Public Library, which is located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call Joanne Britton at 805-925-0994, ext. 2254.
Santa Maria
One-day youth soccer tournament planned
Youth soccer teams in the community are invited to participate in the first Cinco de Mayo 7-on-7 Soccer Tournament at 8:30 a.m. May 4 at the Crossroads Basin Soccer Field, 2000 College Drive, in Santa Maria.
Registration for the inaugural tourney, sponsored by People for Leisure And Youth (PLAY) Inc. and the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, is $250 per team, which includes referees.
Boys and girls teams with birth years 2003 through 2011 of all skill levels are welcome.
Awards will be given for first and second place.
A completed team roster form is required at registration, which continues through April 25.
To register, visit the Recreation and Parks Department’s administrative office, at 615 S. McClelland St.
For more information, call 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.