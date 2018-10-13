Santa Maria
Police receive $385K grant for traffic programs
The Santa Maria Police Department was awarded a $385,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety for a yearlong enforcement and public awareness program that will fund DUI checkpoints, saturation patrols, traffic safety presentations and other activities.
The traffic safety program is intended to educate the public on safe roadway habits and deter people from violating traffic laws or practicing other unsafe behaviors that lead to injuries and fatalities. The grant will fund various education and enforcement activities for the 2019 federal fiscal year, including:
- DUI checkpoints and saturation patrols to take suspected alcohol/drug-impaired drivers — and those unlicensed or with a revoked/suspended license — off the road.
- Traffic safety education presentations for youth and community members on distracted, impaired and teen driving, as well as bicycle/pedestrian safety.
- Patrols at intersections with increased incidents of pedestrian and bike collisions.
- Motorcycle safety operations in areas with high rider volume and where a higher rate of motorcycle crashes occur.
- Speeding, red light and stop sign enforcement.
- Warrant service operations targeting multiple DUI offenders.
- Compilation of DUI “Hot Sheets” identifying repeat DUI offenders.
- Specialized DUI and drugged driving training to identify and apprehend suspected impaired drivers.
“Every driver, passenger, pedestrian or cyclist who is a victim of an auto collision is one too many," Santa Maria Police Cmdr. Dan Cohen said in a news release. "Our goal is to take advantage of this grant opportunity and reduce the number of collisions in our city.”
In 2016, 3,623 people were killed in crashes across the state, a 7-percent increase from 2015, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The grant funding will provide opportunities to combat the dangerous and illegal behaviors associated with distracted and drug-impaired driving.
Funding for the program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Santa Maria
Dedication of Waller Park arboretum set for 11 a.m. today
Community members interested in learning more about the Monterey pine, coastal redwood and several other trees are invited to celebrate the dedication of the new Waller Park arboretum today.
Created as an Eagle Scout project by Ashton Guiltinan, a member of Boy Scout Troop 91, the arboretum features 25 unique trees and stone markers featuring bronze plaques and QR codes with information about each species.
The dedication ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. near the park's flagpole.
The opening will include tours by Guiltinan and arborist Bailey Hudson, as well as a barbecue. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be provided. Attendees are encouraged to bring a side dish to share.
Santa Barbara County
Hartmann to hold local office hours at three locations
Santa Barbara County Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann will be available to meet with constituents during local office hours in Solvang and Los Alamos.
Hartmann will meet with Santa Ynez Valley residents from 2 to 4 p.m. this Wednesday at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Building, 1745 Mission Drive.
She will hold office hours for Los Alamos area constituents from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, at Bedford Winery, 448 Bell St.
The following day, Oct. 25, she will be available to Guadalupe area residents from 5 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 371 at 1025 Guadalupe St.
Appointments are not necessary, as drop-ins are welcome, a spokeswoman for Hartmann’s office said.
She added that Hartmann is interested in speaking with residents, community leaders and business owners to hear ideas and concerns and to answer any questions they may have about local issues.