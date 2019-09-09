SANTA MARIA
Police investigating after man stabbed for 'no apparent reason'
A man was stabbed several times "for no apparent reason" Sunday night in northern Santa Maria while standing in a parking lot next to a food truck, a Santa Maria Police spokesman said.
Around 9:10 p.m., Santa Maria police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 800 block of North Broadway, Lt. Terry Flaa said. After arriving, officers discovered the victim lying in the parking lot next to a food truck.
An investigation revealed the victim was standing next to the food truck when he was attacked by two men for no apparent reason, Flaa said. The suspects then fled.
Both suspects appeared to be Hispanic males in their late teens to early 20s, Flaa said.
The victim sustained several stab wounds and was subsequently airlifted to Cottage Hospital. As of early Monday morning, his condition was stable.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781.
LOMPOC
Police asking for public's help ID'ing Home Depot thief
The Lompoc Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man who stole a power tool from Home Depot late last month.
Around 11:20 a.m. Aug. 29, the suspect went into Home Depot and was captured on tape stealing from the store, a police spokesman said. The suspect then fled on a bicycle.
The suspect is a white male around 30 to 35 years old. He was wearing a black baseball cap, black hooded sweatshirt, black knee-length shorts and thin-framed prescription glasses.
Those with information are asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.
LOMPOC
Firefighters to commemorate the 18th anniversary of 9/11 attacks
To honor those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and recognize Americans who continue to protect the nation, the Santa Maria Fire Department will commemorate the 18th anniversary of the attacks with a ceremony at each of the city's five fire stations.
Each of the ceremonies will begin at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday.
The commemoration ceremony is modeled after recommended protocols established by the International Fire Service and adopted by the Fire Chiefs of Santa Barbara County, a department spokesman said.
The city's fire stations are located at:
- Fire Station 1, 300 W. Cook St.
- Fire Station 2, 416 W. Carmen Lane
- Fire Station 3, 2305 N. Preisker Lane
- Fire Station 4, 2637 S. College Drive
- Fire Station 5, 1670 E. Donovan Road
Members of the public as well as firefighters, police officers, emergency medical personnel and military personnel are invited to attend, the spokesman said.