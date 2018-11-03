Santa Maria
Police investigating armed, strong-arm robberies
Santa Maria Police detectives are investigating a pair of robberies that occurred Thursday night in northern Santa Maria.
According to Lt. Mark Streker, police responded to the first robbery, reported in the 500 block of north Broadway Avenue, at 8:40 p.m. Thursday. An unknown suspect reportedly stole property from a male victim, struck him several times then fled. The victim was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center and treated for his injuries.
Approximately five minutes after the first incident, two victims walking in the 200 block of north Western Avenue also were robbed by an unknown suspect. Streker said both victims fled on foot after their property was stolen.
Santa Maria Police Sgt. Jesus Valle said one incident involved a handgun and described the other as a strong-arm robbery. The suspects are still outstanding and officers are working to determine if the incidents are related.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.
Santa Barbara County
County seeks backup poll workers; mandatory training today
The Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters Office is looking for volunteers who can serve as backup poll workers and are able to attend a poll worker training class today.
Backup poll workers must be available during the Nov. 6 election to fill in if a regular poll worker cancels at the last minute, a Registrar of Voters Office spokesman said.
Each polling place has a coordinator, a traffic clerk if needed and one or more precinct boards composed of one inspector and two to four clerks.
Backup poll workers who are called to fill in for a poll worker will receive a stipend of $180 to $240.
To be a poll worker, an individual must be a registered voter in California or lawfully admitted for permanent residence in the United States and would be eligible to register to vote except for a lack of U.S. citizenship, the spokesman said.
Poll workers also must be able to follow written and verbal instructions and available to attend a mandatory training class as well as work Election Day from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. or until all closing procedures have been completed.
The mandatory training for the North County will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. for polling place coordinators and traffic clerks and from 1 to 4:30 p.m. for precinct inspectors and clerks at the Joseph Centeno County Government Center, 511 E. Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria.
To sign up, volunteers in the Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Ynez Valley areas should call 844-259-0348 or email smpolls@co.santa-barbara.ca.us.
For more information about the poll worker program and training process, visit http://sbcassessor.com/Elections/Pollworker.aspx.