Santa Maria
Police investigating attempted kidnapping of minor on her way to school
Santa Maria Police is investigating an attempted kidnapping that occurred Monday morning and is seeking the public's help.
Around 9:10 a.m., officers responded to an attempted abduction in the area of Rose and Christina streets, a police spokesman said. When officers arrived, they found a minor who reported that someone followed her on her way to school in a black truck and tried to grab her.
The minor was able to fight back and the driver fled in the truck, the spokesman said.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 5 feet 8 inches tall and having a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black jacket, blue jeans and dark-colored boots. The truck was described as having a large white sticker with writing on the back window.
Investigators believe there may be other victims or attempts that were not reported to law enforcement.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or suspect is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department. Callers can leave anonymous tips at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677, or online at https://www.cityofsantamaria.org/city-government/departments/police-services/programs-services/anonymous-tipline-to-police
Santa Maria
Police to participate in No Shave November
To raise money for colon cancer research at Mission Hope, Santa Maria Police officers will be sporting facial hair all month for No Shave November.
The campaign, which first began in 2009, asks men to forego shaving and donate their grooming costs for the month toward research for colon and prostate cancer. Santa Maria Police officers who choose to participate will personally donate $50 to the No Shave November fundraiser.
At the end of the campaign, participating officers will be judged for “Best Beard,” “Best Mustache” and “Best Goatee." The winner will be recognized with a plaque that will be mounted in the Police Department’s training room.
The No Shave November campaign follows a successful fundraising partnership with Mission Hope Cancer Center during the month of October, when Santa Maria Police officers wore specially-designed breast cancer awareness pins on their uniforms and professional attire. The pins were sold in the community and raised $10,000 for Mission Hope and Marian Regional Medical Center to fund breast cancer research and support.