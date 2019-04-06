Santa Maria
Police continue investigation of UVP, California Boulevard fatal crash
A collision at the southern end of Santa Maria that left one woman dead Thursday resulted in the intersection of Union Valley Parkway and California Boulevard being closed again Friday.
Around 5 p.m. Thursday, a pickup truck and sedan were involved in a crash that killed the driver of the sedan, said Santa Maria Police Lt. Russ Mengel. Her name is being withheld until officers have confirmed that next of kin has been notified.
On Thursday, the intersection of Union Valley Parkway and California Boulevard was closed until about 8 p.m., Mengel said.
On Friday, the intersection was again closed off for two hours starting at 2 p.m. so officers could collect evidence using a laser system that creates a computer schematic of the intersection and vehicles.
The system assists investigators in learning how the crash occurred and at what speeds the vehicles were traveling, Mengel said.
Santa Barbara County
Lompoc man arrested on suspicion of selling cocaine
A deputy on foot patrol just before midnight Saturday in downtown Solvang located Erik Morales, 29, of Lompoc, sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot behind Tower Pizza and spotted an open beer bottle on the passenger-side floorboard, said a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up a substance believed to be cocaine in 18 plastic packages, each weighing approximately a gram, hidden inside a cowboy boot, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.
Morales allegedly admitted he was selling the packages for money, according to the Santa Ynez Valley Patrol's media report.
Morales was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale and transporting a controlled substance for sale, the media report said.
Hoover said Morales was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possessing narcotics for sale and released on his own recognizance the following day.
He is next scheduled to appear in court April 24, she said.
Santa Maria
Two adult coloring sessions set this month at library
The Santa Maria Public Library will continue to offer its free adult coloring program twice this month on Wednesdays -- April 10 and April 24 -- from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in the Learning Center.
The coloring activities are designed to relieve stress and provide a creative and artistic outlet for adults of all ages. Participants are offered a broad selection of pictures and postcards to color.
All materials are provided for use during the program, including colored pencils, colorful markers and a wide variety of colorful gel pens.
Sign-ups are not required, but seating is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
The library is located at 421 S. McClelland St.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.