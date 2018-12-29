Santa Maria
Police arrest man allegedly linked to 2 sexual assault crimes
Santa Maria Police have arrested a man allegedly linked to two sexual assault crimes that occurred in the city in the last six weeks.
The suspect has been identified as Christian Jesus Ponce, 21, of Santa Maria.
On Nov. 16, Santa Maria Police were notified of a sexual assault that occurred in the city. A subsequent investigation ensued, but detectives had limited information to follow up on and the case remained unsolved.
On Dec. 2, the Santa Maria Police Department was notified of another sexual assault that occurred in the city with similar circumstances. Throughout the course of their investigation, detectives were able to obtain evidence identifying the suspect and linking the two investigations to the same suspect, Ponce.
Detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Ponce, and he was located and detained Thursday.
Ponce now is in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail on numerous sexual assault charges, according to the Santa Maria Police, in lieu of $200,000 bail.
Santa Maria Police detectives believe there may be other victims in the case, based on the information obtained during the course of their investigation. Anyone with further information is urged to contact the Santa Maria Police Detective Bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 1361. Tips can be left anonymously at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.
Central Coast
CHP kicks off New Year's maximum enforcement period for motorists
The California Highway Patrol kicked off its maximum enforcement period Friday night in an effort to catch impaired or distracted drivers leading up to the New Year's holiday.
The maximum enforcement period began at 6:01 p.m. Friday and will run through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.
During the enforcement period, all available personnel will be on duty and will be on the lookout for impaired driving, as well as distracted driving, speeding, seat belt violations and motorists in need of help.
"Impairment of any kind while driving is illegal," said California Highway Patrol Commissioner Warren Stanley. "Alcohol, cannabis, or legal or illegal drugs can all affect your driving. Impaired driving is a serious crime that can lead to an arrest, serious injury or death."
During the 2017 New Year's maximum enforcement period, 40 people died in traffic collisions on California roadways, according to the CHP. More than two-thirds of the vehicle occupants killed within CHP jurisdiction were not wearing a seat belt.
In addition, CHP made 936 arrests for driving under the influence during the 2017 New Year's maximum enforcement period, which was one day shorter than the upcoming holiday enforcement effort.
The CHP reminds the public that planning for a safe ride to and from festivities is easy and smart, as numerous alternatives to driving impaired are available, including ride-hailing services, public transit, or calling a cab or a sober friend or family member.
Santa Maria
Indoor barbecue pit sparks small fire at home
An indoor barbecue pit gone awry sparked a small fire early Thursday evening at a house on the 1100 block of Speed Street in Santa Maria.
Responding just before 6 p.m. to reports of a smoke and flames coming from a room at the rear of the house, crews from the Santa Maria Fire Department said upon arrival they encountered a small fire in what battalion chief Thomas Crakes described as an "enclosed, indoor patio."
"The fire burned out of the pit and started the patio room on fire," Crakes said, noting that indoor barbecue pits and enclosed patios are common features in residences across the city. Crews made quick work of the fire and quickly extinguished it. No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.
Crews could be seen entering and exiting the residence by 6:15 p.m., occasionally accompanied by some of the home's occupants. One resident said they called the Fire Department after the fire pit got a bit out of hand. "They’re just here to do their job,” he said.
No major structural damage was reported as a result of the fire, Crakes said. The indoor ceiling of the enclosed patio will need to be rebuilt and the barbecue pit will likely need to be redone.