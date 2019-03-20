Santa Maria
Man seriously injured while walking on Hwy 101
A Santa Maria man reported missing from an Orcutt group home was seriously injured early Tuesday after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on Highway 101.
Just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, California Highway Patrol Officers responded to reports of a male pedestrian walking on the southbound shoulder of Highway 101, just north of Stowell Road. Officer Efrem Moore said that, for unknown reasons, the pedestrian walked directly into the flow of traffic, where he was struck by a pickup truck driven by Justin Watson, 45, of Arroyo Grande.
Officers identified the pedestrian as George Whiting, 32, of Santa Maria. Whiting was treated on scene for a broken arm and abrasions to his head before he was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Moore said that prior to the collision, CHP was notified of a man walking southbound in the northbound center divider of Highway 101, just south of Main Street. Officers responded to the location but were unable to locate any individual.
He also noted that on Monday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office received a missing persons report for Whiting, who had reportedly walked away from the Casa Del Mar Group Home in Orcutt.
Drugs or alcohol are not believed to have contributed to the collision.
Santa Barbara County
Beach, pool lifeguards sought for summer
Santa Barbara County Community Services Department’s Parks Division is hiring lifeguards for beaches and pools and as instructors for junior lifeguard training this summer, a county spokeswoman said.
County beaches where lifeguards will be stationed include Jalama, Arroyo Burro and Goleta.
County pools that need lifeguards include Cachuma Lake Campground and the Joseph Centeno Aquatics Complex in New Cuyama.
The Hendry’s Junior Lifeguard Program takes place at Arroyo Burro Beach County Park.
Full-time work is offered during the summer season that starts Memorial Day weekend and continues through Labor Day weekend.
Previous experience is not required to become a lifeguard, and all certifications are provided free of charge, the spokeswoman said.
For entry-level lifeguards without experience, pay starts at $15.50 per hour for beach lifeguards and $13.50 per hour for pool lifeguards.
Experienced pool lifeguards are needed for leadership positions and may be eligible to earn a higher rate of pay, the spokeswoman said.
To apply, candidates must submit an application available online at www.sbparks.org/aquatics.
For more information, contact Jon Menzies at 805-729-7508 or jmenzies@sbparks.org.
Santa Maria
Tickets on sale for annual Mother-Son Dance
Mother figures and their sons are invited to the annual Mother-Son Dance by the People for Leisure And Youth (PLAY) Inc. and the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.
This surfer-themed bash will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. April 6 at the Veterans’ Memorial Community Center, at 313 W. Tunnell St. Themed attire is encouraged, but not required.
Festivities will include live DJ music, light refreshments and a photo-op area.
Tickets, which are $30 per mother-son couple and $10 for each additional son, are available at the Recreation and Parks Department’s administrative office, 615 S. McClelland St., or online at www.santamariaatplay.org.