San Luis Obispo County
Santa Maria man killed Saturday in Nipomo collision
A two-vehicle crash in southern San Luis Obispo County on Saturday night left one person dead and another with major injuries.
At approximately 7:30 p.m., crews from Cal Fire and the California Highway Patrol's San Luis Obispo division were dispatched to reports of a crash on South Thompson Avenue, just north of Highway 166.
According to CHP, 62-year-old John Ricker, of Arroyo Grande, attempted to turn left from a complete stop on Wineman Road when he struck an oncoming Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by a 42-year-old Santa Maria man. Ricker reportedly did not see the oncoming motorcycle, which was traveling at an unknown rate of speed, when he pulled out in front of the vehicle.
The male motorcyclist and his passenger, a 41-year-old woman also from Santa Maria, slammed into the left side of Ricker's Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and were ejected.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene while his passenger was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center with major injuries. Ricker sustained no injuries in the incident.
Names of the male motorcyclist and his female passenger have yet to be released. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Santa Barbara County
Suicidal Buellton man arrested after 5-hour standoff with deputies
Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies took a suicidal Buellton man into custody Saturday night after spending five hours convincing the man to surrender and evacuating an apartment complex in the process.
Around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a suicidal subject at an apartment in the 500 block of Avenue of the Flags, where they encountered a 44-year-old man barricaded in one of the units. According to sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover, the man refused to come out and made statements indicating he would fill his apartment with gas and blow up the building.
Due to mental health issues, deputies have not released the Buellton man's name.
Due to the public safety risk, deputies evacuated the complex and issued an emergency notification to residents in the area to shelter in place. Santa Barbara County Fire crews were called in to turn off the gas to the building as a precaution.
"Every effort was made to resolve the situation peacefully and get the suicidal subject to surrender to law enforcement," Hoover said.
By 11:30 p.m., deputies obtained and served an arrest warrant at the residence. Upon entering the residence, officers discovered a male subject in urgent need of medical care due to a suicide attempt. A box cutter also was located inside the residence.
Hoover said the man was "combative with deputies" but was ultimately detained and transported to the hospital for medical treatment. He was later charged with making criminal threats.
Santa Maria
Lights, Sights and Holiday Nights decorating contest to begin
Santa Maria residents are invited to decorate their homes and businesses for the 2018 Lights, Sights and Holiday Nights contest.
Nominations will be accepted beginning Friday through Tuesday, Dec. 11. Winners will be announced Dec. 14.
Sponsored by the Recreation and Parks Department and commission, the annual event is meant to spread holiday cheer throughout the community. The city's Recreation and Parks Commission will judge the residential and business holiday displays, and nominees will be included on the city’s holiday display map.
To nominate a residence or business within the city limits, email a photograph and the address of the display to jblanco@cityofsantamaria.org.
Awards will be given to winners in the following categories:
- 2018 Best Decorated Rookie Residence -- best decorated new entry
- Clark Griswold -- spectacular lighting display with motion lights, music and/or animatronics
- Norman Rockwell -- nostalgic displays with a focus on classic elegance
- Simply Christmas -- simply decorated homes full of the Christmas spirit
- Holiday Hall of Fame -- previous winners selected for the Holiday Tour Map
Those with questions are asked to contact the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260, or visit www.cityofsantamaria.org for contest rules.