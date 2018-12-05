Santa Barbara County
Santa Maria man killed in head-on crash south of Guadalupe
A 45-year-old Santa Maria man died in a head-on crash Tuesday morning just south of Guadalupe, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At approximately 6:15 a.m., CHP officers and crews from the Santa Barbara County and Guadalupe fire departments responded to reports of a traffic collision at the intersection of Brown and Betteravia roads. Upon arrival, officers located a Honda sedan and Chevrolet pickup with extensive front end damage.
Francisco Mejia, the driver of the sedan, was pronounced dead at the scene after reportedly colliding with the pickup driven Enrique Cervantes, 62, of Guadalupe.
According to the CHP, Mejia was driving westbound on Betteravia Road at an unknown rate of speed as Cervantes traveled eastbound at approximately 45 to 50 mph. As the pair approached the Brown Road intersection, Mejia turned his vehicle to the left, directly into the path of Cervantes' pickup.
Cervantes applied the brakes an an attempt to slow his vehicle but ultimately collided with the front of Mejia's Honda. Both vehicles came to rest within the intersection.
Mejia was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Cervantes was not injured as a result of the collision.
No arrests were made in the incident.
Santa Maria
Library to offer adult coloring program in December
The Santa Maria Public Library will offer its adult coloring program on Dec. 12 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in Shepard Hall.
The coloring activities are designed to relieve stress and provide a creative and artistic outlet for adults of all ages. Participants are offered a broad selection of pictures and postcards to color. The library will provide all materials, including colored pencils, markers and an assortment of gel pens.
Signups are not required, but seating is limited and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. The free program is sponsored by the Friends of the Santa Maria Public Library.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
Those looking for more information are asked to call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
Santa Barbara County
Chumash Casino puts $150K GranTurismo Maserati up for grabs
The Chumash Casino Resort is giving away a gorgeous GranTurismo Maserati valued at over $150,000.
Additionally, they are featuring the Maserati inside a giant toy box in front of the casino. It's the first time the casino has given away a Maserati and the display is a sight to be seen, according to Leslie Sonnenklar, spokesperson for the casino.
But it's not just any Maserati. Over 70 years ago, Maserati put a race car engine into a luxurious coupe. Today's GranTurismo is that car's direct descendant, and the top of the Maserati line.
Built by Ferrari, the GranTurismo's engine makes 454 horsepower and 385 foot-pound of torque at 7,500 revolutions per minute. It rockets from 0 to 60 in 4.7 seconds and tops out at 187 mph.
To wager for the Italian super car, earn entries by playing with the CLUB indulge card through Jan. 27. The winner will be announced at 10 p.m. Jan. 27, and the winner must be present.
For more information, visit chumashcasino.com/drive-your-dreams.