Santa Maria
Local man arrested on suspicion of rape
A Santa Maria man is behind bars on suspicion of rape following a search warrant that led to his arrest.
The suspect has been identified as Michael Santana, 32.
On Tuesday, Santana was arrested at the Santa Maria Police Department following an arrest warrant, then booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for a single rape charge.
Police would not release further information about the warrant, timing or circumstances behind Santana's arrest at this point, according to Lt. Paul Van Meel.
Based on information obtained during the course of the investigation, Santa Maria Police detectives believe there may be other victims. Anyone with information related to the investigation, including potential witnesses or victims, is urged to contact the Detective Bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 1261. Tips can be left anonymously at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.
Tips can also be reported online at https://www.cityofsantamaria.org/city-government/departments/police-services/programs-services/anonymous-tipline-to-police.
Santa Barbara County
Bakersfield woman identified as driver killed in fiery crash east of Santa Maria
Authorities have identified a Bakersfield driver who was killed Dec. 12 in a fiery head-on collision with a semitruck on Highway 166 east of Santa Maria. The driver was identified as Heather Sevier, 41, of Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 1:54 a.m. on Dec. 12, California Highway Patrol officers responded to a report of a traffic collision on Highway 166 west of Cottonwood Canyon Road. Sevier was traveling eastbound on Highway 166 when her 1996 Ford F250 pickup truck drifted into the westbound traffic lane for unknown reasons, according to CHP reports.
The driver in the second vehicle, identified as 31-year-old Miguel Ayala Jr., 31, of Shafter, was driving his 2013 Peterbuilt semitruck westbound on the highway when he saw Sevier drift into his lane.
Ayala slowed down, according to the CHP, but was unable to avoid colliding head-on with Sevier's car. Ayala's vehicle reportedly went off the roadway where it rolled onto its side, coming to rest south of the westbound traffic lane.
Sevier's truck also went off the roadway before rolling onto its side and coming to rest south of the westbound traffic lane of Highway 166 where it caught on fire, said the CHP.
Sevier was declared dead at the scene. Ayala was uninjured and refused medical treatment. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
Ayala's semitruck was loaded with crude oil, but none of it spilled during the crash. A tank did rupture shortly afterward when crews attempted to move the vehicle, and an unknown amount of crude oil spilled onto the roadway and surrounding soil. Caltrans was also dispatched to the scene to assist with cleanup efforts.
No arrests were made in the incident.
Lompoc
Pedestrian who died identified as Sri Lankan woman
Officials have released the identity a female pedestrian who died after being struck by a car in Lompoc the night of the city's Christmas parade.
The decedent has been identified as 55-year-old Malani Suduhakure, of Sri Lanka, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle has yet to be identified, and no arrests have been made.
At about 5:10 p.m. Dec. 7, Lompoc Police responded to a report of a traffic collision involving a motor vehicle and a group of pedestrians in the 300 block of West Cypress Avenue.
The collision was not on the parade route, police confirmed, and drugs and/or alcohol were not a contributing factor.
Three pedestrians were hospitalized with moderate injuries, treated and released. Suduhakure, however, was en route to the Lompoc Valley Medical Center when she went into cardiac arrest and died later at the hospital, according to Lompoc Police.
The case has been forwarded to the District Attorney's Office for review to file potential charges.
Santa Barbara County
Haydon to serve as Solvang interim city manager
Santa Maria’s former city manager Rick Haydon, who retired in 2017, has been hired to serve as interim city manager for Solvang after Brad Vidro steps down from the position at the end of this month.
The City Council voted 4-0 on Dec. 10 to hire Haydon to fill in for Vidro, who is scheduled to serve his last day on Dec. 28
Because Haydon is a member of the California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERS), he is limited from working more than 960 hours during the fiscal year.
According to the staff report prepared by Vidro for the City Council, Haydon’s position is expected to last well under the 960-hour cap and he will be paid $85.61 per hour.
Earlier this year, Haydon assisted the Solvang City Council with a goal-setting workshop process.
At the end of 2017, Haydon retired from the city of Santa Maria, where he served in city government for 21 years. In 1996, he was hired as the assistant city manager and served in that position until he was promoted to city manager in 2011.