Buellton
Santa Maria man arrested for attempted murder
A Santa Maria man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Thursday night in Buellton after a search that involved multiple agencies, a K-9 unit and a helicopter, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Isaac Ramirez, 22, was taken into custody without incident and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, said police Sgt. T. Logan.
Officers were called to a residence at an undisclosed location in the city about 4:55 a.m. to investigate a reported assault and found a victim who had been struck multiple times with a sharp object, Logan said.
The victim was treated for injuries not considered life-threatening at Marian Regional Medical Center.
Investigators determine Ramirez was the suspect in the attack, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Investigators subsequently determined Ramirez might be in the Buellton area and sought help from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, which dispatched deputies, a K-9 officer and the Sheriff’s Department Air Unit to assist Santa Maria detectives and officers from the Santa Maria Police Department Special Enforcement Team.
Ramirez was located and arrested after a citizen reported a suspicious person in the area.
Santa Barbara County
Crews halt forward progress of brush fire near Gaviota Peak
Crews gained control of a vegetation fire that broke out Friday afternoon on Gaviota Peak.
At about 1:25 p.m. Santa Barbara County Fire and Los Padres National Forest Service responded to a report of a vegetation fire that sparked midslope on Gaviota Peak, just off the peak's trailhead, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.
When units arrived, they found about 1 acre burning in heavy vegetation. As of 2:15 p.m., crews noted that forward progression had halted, and estimated about 3 acres had burned. Total acreage has yet to be calculated.
Crews remained on scene for about three hours to mop-up, Zaniboni said.
The cause of the fire remains unknown.
Lompoc
Cannabis association to host councilmen, police chief at meeting
A pair of Lompoc City Councilmen and Lompoc Police Chief Pat Walsh have been invited to be the guest speakers at the next quarterly meeting of the Lompoc Valley Cannabis Association (LVCA), which is scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. Monday in the Grossman Gallery at the Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave.
The meeting is open to the public. It will include comments and a question-and-answer session with City Councilmen Dirk Starbuck and Victor Vega, both of whom are running for re-election this year, as well as a presentation from Walsh, who is expected to give an update on the homeless situation in the city and provide ways that the LVCA can assist the city’s efforts.
The LVCA has already begun collecting supplies requested by Walsh to give to agencies that are supporting local homeless residents, according to LVCA co-founder Joe A. Garcia.
Light refreshments will be provided at the meeting. Attendees are encouraged to park in the library’s rear lot and enter through the entrance on the far east side of the building, since the library will be closed at the time of the meeting.
For more information, visit www.lvca.news or email info@lvca.news.