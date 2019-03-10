Santa Maria
Service dogs presentation planned in Shepard Hall
The Santa Maria Public Library will host a presentation from the service dog organization, New Life K9s, from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday in Shepard Hall.
Based in San Luis Obispo, New Life K9s connects veterans or first responders who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) with highly educated service dogs. New Life K9s also trains select puppies to become service dogs. Their service dogs are placed with veterans or first responders free of charge.
There will be two presenters from New Life K9s to discuss the organization’s work. One is a retired first responder with PTSD and a recipient of a New Life K9s service dog, who will share his story.
The project is supported by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
Los Alamos
Poet, writer Echeverria to host workshop at library
Los Alamos Branch Library will host a free writing workshop for ages 12 to adult with poet and educator Olga Garcia Echeverria on Tuesday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
During the workshop, Echeverria will guide participants in exploring writing stories and poetry that express who we are, where we come from and what we love, according to a library spokeswoman.
Echeverria has been teaching for over 20 years and is the author of "Falling Angels: Cuentos y Poemas." She currently teaches literature to college students at California State University, Los Angeles, and creative writing to fifth-graders in Long Beach.
Tuesday's event is supported by California Center for the Book, Poets & Writers Magazine and the Friends of the Los Alamos Library.
The Los Alamos Branch Library, which is operated by the Santa Maria Public Library, is located at 405 Helena St. Hours are 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays and Mondays.
Santa Barbara County
Lifeguards for beaches, pools sought for summer
Santa Barbara County Community Services Department’s Parks Division is hiring lifeguards for beaches and pools and as instructors for junior lifeguard training this summer, a county spokeswoman said.
County beaches where lifeguards will be stationed include Jalama, Arroyo Burro and Goleta.
County pools that need lifeguards include Cachuma Lake Campground and the Joseph Centeno Aquatics Complex in New Cuyama.
The Hendry’s Junior Lifeguard Program takes place at Arroyo Burro Beach County Park.
Full-time work is offered during the summer season that starts Memorial Day weekend and continues through Labor Day weekend.
Previous experience is not required to become a lifeguard, and all certifications are provided free of charge, the spokeswoman said.
For entry-level lifeguards without experience, pay starts at $15.50 per hour for beach lifeguards and $13.50 per hour for pool lifeguards.
Experienced pool lifeguards are needed for leadership positions and may be eligible to earn a higher rate of pay, the spokeswoman said.
To apply, candidates must submit an application available online at www.sbparks.org/aquatics.
For more information, contact Jon Menzies at 805-729-7508 or jmenzies@sbparks.org.