County Lines: Santa Maria High School emergency shelter closes

"We were able to get them used to having their routine [at the high school], so that was great that so many of them were able to come over," Barnard said.

The organization made room in their overflow shelter in Santa Maria by moving existing residents to hotel rooms and to the Bridge House shelter in Lompoc, creating space for the remaining residents at the high school, Barnard said.

The emergency shelter at the high school, which was equipped with sleeping cots, showers, phone charging stations, smoking areas and three meals a day for residents, will be cleaned thoroughly by the county.

SANTA YNEZ

Chumash Casino Resort doors to reopen June 10

The Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez will reopen its doors at noon June 10 with strict safety measures and cleaning procedures in place, a spokesman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians announced Wednesday.

Both the casino and resort have been closed for nearly 13 weeks as part of a statewide effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.