SANTA MARIA
City Council to consider 30-unit residential development
The Santa Maria City Council will hold a public hearing today on a proposed 30-unit apartment complex in the southwest portion of the city.
The project, called Oakley Street Apartments, is being developed by Gustavo Alvarez.
The development -- located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the 800 block of Oakley Drive -- would be built on a 2.1-acre lot and include a mix of one- and two-story buildings. The density is approximately 14 units per acre.
The Planning Commission approved the project during its July 17 meeting.
The council also will discuss a proposed ordinance that would require landlords to compensate tenants should they be displaced due to a conversion to H-2A or employee housing.
The proposed ordinance has been championed by Councilwoman Gloria Soto as a way to protect individuals and families from being displaced due to the high demand for farmworker housing in the region.
There is no action planned during Tuesday's discussion, which is intended for the City Council to provide city staff with more direction.
The meeting starts at 5:30 in Council Chambers at City Hall, 110 E. Cook St.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Fire Department asking public to clearly post addresses
Santa Barbara County Fire Department is reminding residents and business owners of the importance of having addresses clearly visible on residences and commercial buildings.
Oftentimes, fire engines, ambulances and other emergency vehicles responding to calls — especially at night — are delayed in delivering life-saving care due to the lack of addressing on a building or the ability to see it clearly, County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said.
He said addresses should be a minimum of 4 inches tall on residential structures and 6 inches tall on commercial buildings and in colors that contrast to their backgrounds to make them easily recognizable.
Numbers should be visible from both directions of travel and placed so they are clearly visible, not obstructed by vegetation, and placed in two or more locations on the building in case a catastrophic event destroys or blocks one.
Bertucelli also said residents and business owners should use numbers, not letters spelling out the numbers.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Supervisor seeking volunteers for board, commission vacancies
Santa Barbara County 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann is looking for residents from her district interested in serving on a number of county boards and commissions that currently have vacancies.
Vacancies exist on the Air Pollution Control District Community Advisory Council, the Behavioral Wellness Commission, the Central County Board of Architectural Review, the Guadalupe Cemetery District Board of Trustees, the Human Services Commission and the Cachuma Resource Conservation District Board of Directors.
“Volunteer service on a commission or board is a great opportunity to learn about county government while also providing public service by advising the Board of Supervisors on important policy issues affecting our communities,” Hartmann said.
Preferably, applicants should reside within the 3rd Supervisorial District and may need to meet specific eligibility requirements to serve, she said.
To see a map of the 3rd District, visit www.countyofsb.org/bos/hartmann/map.sbc.
To apply online or learn more about boards and commissions, go to http://countyofsb.org/ceo/boards- commissions/apply.sbc.
Application forms are also available at the Office of the Clerk of the Board at 105 E. Anapamu St., Room 407, Santa Barbara.
For more information or assistance with submitting an application, contact Gina Fischer at 805-568-2192 or gfischer@countyofsb.org.