County Lines: Santa Maria cancels Fourth of July community fireworks show

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

Orcutt Academy to transform field into drive-in theater for graduation

Orcutt Academy High School has finalized plans to hold a drive-in graduation ceremony for its Class of 2020 on Friday evening, June 5, school officials said.

OAHS graduates and their families will be invited to park their vehicles on the school’s field, which will be set up as a drive-in theater with an audio soundtrack broadcast via car radio.

“This year’s graduation is going to be epic,” said OAHS Principal Rhett Carter. “It will be one of a kind, and something that has not been done before at our school. The students are excited about it. When we talked to them about options, they wanted to do a drive-in graduation.”

At 8:15 p.m., OAHS staff will show a specially produced graduation video that includes the awarding of diplomas, speeches by the school’s valedictorian and salutatorian and other student presentations.

Creating the video will be a complex process, Carter said. Prior to June 5, graduates will have individual appointments to be filmed in cap and gown receiving their diplomas.