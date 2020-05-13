County Lines: Santa Maria cancels Fourth of July community fireworks show

SANTA MARIA
City cancels Fourth of July community fireworks show
Due to a combination of social distancing concerns and anticipated lack of funding, Santa Maria's community fireworks show on the Fourth of July will be canceled this year, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp announced Tuesday.
The city relies on business donations to fund the show at Sierra Vista Park, an expectation deemed unrealistic during the pandemic, van de Kamp said.
"The city recognizes the inability to this year rely upon raising $35,000 in donations for the pyrotechnics show from businesses because of financial impacts. During this extraordinary time, funds are better directed to aiding the community," van de Kamp said.
The cancellation marks another in a series of regional cornerstone events to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Elks Rodeo and the Strawberry Festival.
The city is exploring an alternative community event that does not involve pyrotechnics, van de Kamp said.
City residents will still be allowed to buy so-called "safe and sane" fireworks from city-registered vendors beginning June 28.
Fireworks use is permitted only between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. on the Fourth of July.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Orcutt Academy to transform field into drive-in theater for graduation
Orcutt Academy High School has finalized plans to hold a drive-in graduation ceremony for its Class of 2020 on Friday evening, June 5, school officials said.
OAHS graduates and their families will be invited to park their vehicles on the school’s field, which will be set up as a drive-in theater with an audio soundtrack broadcast via car radio.
“This year’s graduation is going to be epic,” said OAHS Principal Rhett Carter. “It will be one of a kind, and something that has not been done before at our school. The students are excited about it. When we talked to them about options, they wanted to do a drive-in graduation.”
At 8:15 p.m., OAHS staff will show a specially produced graduation video that includes the awarding of diplomas, speeches by the school’s valedictorian and salutatorian and other student presentations.
Creating the video will be a complex process, Carter said. Prior to June 5, graduates will have individual appointments to be filmed in cap and gown receiving their diplomas.
Those will be combined with speeches and other presentations into one video to be shown at the drive-in graduation.
“It was important to us to find a way to honor our seniors, and have them together in one location for their graduation,” District Superintendent Debbie Blow said. “We feel this accomplishes that goal.”
Each graduate will be allowed one vehicle containing no more than five people from the same household, and vehicles must be at least 6 feet from all other vehicles.
All individuals must remain in the vehicles in which they arrived, and no items of any kind, including food, may be transferred between vehicles. Restroom facilities will not be available.
Graduates will receive more information about the event in the coming days, officials said.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Coronavirus causes PCPA to cancel summer season
In light of the ongoing public health crisis and prohibition on public gatherings, PCPA has been forced to cancel its 2020 summer season in Santa Maria and Solvang, said a spokesman for the Pacific Conservatory Theatre.
The cancellation is unprecedented in the theater’s 56-year history and came following six weeks of analysis and contingency planning, said Mark Booher, artistic director.
Summer season was scheduled to open June 11 and play through Sept. 6 in Santa Maria and Solvang.
The decision means PCPA will turn away not only its audience but also roughly 100 summer artists and artisans who were to have worked on productions of “The Sound of Music,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Something Rotten” and “A Doll’s House, Part 2.”
Booher said PCPA is keenly aware the cancellation will have a significant impact on Santa Maria and Solvang, where the productions annually bring close to 30,000 people to Solvang Festival Theatre, generating nearly $1 million in local economic activity beyond the box office revenue.
Ticket-holders will be contacted by the box office with ticket return options. For more details, contact information and a list of frequently asked questions, visit www.pcpa.org.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Hollister brush fire 100% contained after burning 156 acres
A fire that broke out in Hollister Ranch on Thursday and burned more than 150 acres was declared 100% contained on Saturday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The fire, named the Hollister incident, was fully contained by 6 p.m., according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, who added that all firefighters have been pulled away from the scene.
The fire broke out along a ridge overlooking the south Santa Barbara County coast shortly after 2 a.m. May 7.
Hot and dry conditions were reported when the fire erupted. Gusty 20 mph offshore winds aided spread of the fire, which burned a total of 156 acres, according to Bertucelli.
A water-dropping helicopter aided 120 firefighters, who remained on scene Thursday night mopping up the fire.
An evacuation warning issued for Hollister Ranch was a lifted on Friday. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
