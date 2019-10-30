SANTA MARIA
Santa Maria Area Transit to hold workshop on unmet traffic needs
Santa Maria Area Transit will conduct a public workshop on unmet transit needs at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St.
The city is required to hold the workshop annually to be a part of the California Transportation Development Act funding program.
Santa Maria currently uses 100 percent of the funds for public transportation.
For those who are unable to attend but would like to provide comments, mailed submissions can be sent to: City of Santa Maria, 110 S. Pine St., Room 221, Santa Maria, CA 93458.
Residents also can call 805-925-0951, ext. 2170, for more information or to provide comments, which are being accepted through Nov. 30.
In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals needing special accommodations to participate in the meeting should contact SMAT at least three working days prior to the meeting at 805-925-0951, ext. 2225.
A Spanish translator also will be available at the workshop.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Foodbank needs 3,000 turkeys, chickens for holiday meals
Facing a need for 3,000 turkeys and chickens to provide holiday meals to local families who can’t afford them, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County launched its annual turkey drive Monday, Oct. 28.
The collection of donated turkeys and chickens will continue through the holiday season, said Paul Wilkins, director of operations.
Community members may drop off turkeys or chickens at the Foodbank’s warehouses as well as a number of sites hosted by the Foodbank’s community partners.
Birds must be dropped off by Nov. 24 to ensure delivery to families in time for Thanksgiving, but the Foodbank will accept donations through Dec. 15 for other holiday meals, Wilkins said.
Turkeys and chickens can be dropped off at the Santa Maria Foodbank warehouse at 490 Foster Road between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday from now through Dec. 13.
Birds also can be donated at an event sponsored by Farm Supply Co. from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the American General Media studios at 2325 Skyway Drive, Suite J, in Santa Maria.
In lieu of dropping off fresh or frozen turkeys, donors can sponsor holiday meals online by visiting https://donate.foodbanksbc.org/mealsponsor.
Donated turkeys and chickens will be distributed to needy members of the community through Foodbank’s more than 300 partners countywide.
To host a turkey drive, contact Lisa Skvarla, director of community engagement, at 805-403-2471 or by email at lskvarla@foodbanksbc.org.
SANTA MARIA
Library to screen "Ant-Man and the Wasp"
The Santa Maria Public Library will show the 2018 movie "Ant-Man and the Wasp" on Monday.
The screening at 3 p.m. in Shepard Hall is free, and no tickets are required.
In the film, a sequel to 2015's "Ant-Man," Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) is presented an urgent new mission, and he once again dons the Ant-Man suit to fight alongside The Wasp.
Seating is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Free freshly popped popcorn will also be served.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.