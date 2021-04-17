SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
County seeks input on recreation needs
Santa Barbara County is seeking public input on recreation needs, including parks, trails, open space and such facilities as sports fields and courts, as it develops a countywide Recreation Master Plan to guide development of new amenities.
The master plan is designed to help the county coordinate with its eight incorporated cities, agencies within the county, and nonprofit and private recreation service providers, a county spokesman said.
“This is an opportunity to plan for rural recreation in balance with the county’s vital natural and agricultural resources,” said County Board of Supervisors Chairman and 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson.
The county is asking residents to fill out a survey, which officials expect will only take a few minutes, at www.surveymonkey.com/r/sbcrecplan that will let individuals describe their access to neighborhood parks and recreational facilities.
Children can express their needs with a similar survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/sbcrecplankids.
“As the pandemic has shown, our recreational spaces are essential to our health and well-being,” 3rd District County Supervisor Joan Hartmann said. “This is an opportunity to shape the future of our communities, but it won’t be possible without guidance from our residents on what they need to get outside and play.”
Results of the survey will be used to develop a recreation needs assessment and plan for development and improvement of facilities, particularly in underserved communities with limited access to parks and other amenities.
Residents are encouraged to regularly check the Santa Barbara Countywide Recreation Master Plan website at sbcrecplan.com for announcements of upcoming workshops, public comment opportunities and updates, the spokesman said.
LOMPOC
Outdoor community market debuts today
The long-awaited return of an outdoor market in Lompoc is set for today, when items for sale will include local goods, produce, crafts and more.
Lompoc Outdoor Community Market will continue every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 200 W. Ocean Ave. in the parking lot on the corner of West Ocean Avenue and I Street.
Masks will be required at all times and social distancing protocols will be in effect, said city officials, who also noted there will be no on-site seating for food consumption at this time.
Officials are asking those who feel unwell to stay home.
To inquire about becoming a market vendor, download an application at www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation, or call the Lompoc Recreation Division offices at 805-875-8100 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Local libraries launch inaugural teen bookmark design contest
Santa Ynez Valley and Goleta libraries have launched their first-ever Teen Bookmark Design contest as part of the third annual Book to Action program.
The contest, which is open to those in grades 7-12, centers around George Takei's graphic novel memoir "They Called Us Enemy," which deals with themes of equity, diversity and inclusion.
Participants are encouraged to express themselves using their favorite medium to design an original bookmark that answers the question: "Equity. Diversity. Inclusion. What does it mean to you?"
Entries are being accepted now through April 30.
Downloadable entry forms are available online, and printed entry forms can be picked up during sidewalk services hours at the Goleta, Buellton and Solvang libraries from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.
Completed designs can be dropped off during sidewalk service hours or mailed to one of the three branch libraries.
Winners will be notified in mid-May and will receive a certificate and a gift card for a free smoothie from contest sponsor Blenders in the Grass, according to a library spokeswoman.
Copies of the winning bookmark designs will be posted on the libraries' website and social media pages. Printed copies will be distributed in every sidewalk service bag through the end of June.
Book to Action online programming is made available for all ages that includes book discussions, crafts, storytimes, film screenings, guest speakers, writers’ workshops, and even an artist visit from "They Called Us Enemy" illustrator Harmony Becker.
To learn more about the program, visit cityofgoleta.org/city-hall/goleta-valley-library/information/book-to-action