County Lines: Santa Barbara County confirms 79 COVID-19 over 2-day period

102820 liquor store robberies.png

Santa Maria Police released a surveillance photo of a man who allegedly robbed three local businesses Oct. 28 and who is suspected in a string of liquor store armed robberies over the last two months. 

 Santa Maria Police Department, Contributed Photo

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

County confirms 79 COVID-19 over 2-day period

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed an additional 79 COVID-19 cases over the past two days, leading to a total of 10,339 cases in the county, with 172 cases still considered active.

Due to the Veterans Day holiday, case updates for Wednesday were delayed. Of the 79 new cases, 32 were reported on Wednesday, followed by 47 cases on Thursday, according to county public health data

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county remains low, with 11 individuals currently hospitalized, including two in the ICU, according to county data. 

In the city of Santa Maria, 36 out of 4,257 total cases remain active. Seventy-two individuals have died.

In the community of Orcutt, 18 out of 417 total cases remain active. Six individuals have died.

In the city of Lompoc, 20 out of 992 total cases remain active. Eight individuals have died.

In the Santa Ynez Valley, which includes the area of Solvang, Buellton, Los Olivos, Los Alamos, Santa Ynez and Ballard, one out of 188 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died. 

In the unincorporated North County area, which includes Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe, six out of 479 total cases remain active. Seven individuals have died.

SANTA MARIA

Police again seek public's help to identify alleged suspect in liquor store robberies

Santa Maria Police again are seeking the public's help with identifying a man wanted in connection to numerous liquor store robberies over the past several months. 

The male suspect is accused of robbing multiple liquor stores between August and October, including on Oct. 28 when three stores were robbed between 8:43 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., according to Santa Maria Police officials. 

On multiple occasions, the suspect entered Santa Maria liquor stores and allegedly pointed a handgun at the clerk, demanding money before fleeing the scene. 

The suspect is described as having a medium build, possibly in his mid to late 30s, and is considered armed and dangerous, according to Santa Maria Police. 

Detectives are asking members of the public not to approach or contact the suspect if seen, and instead contact the department by calling 911 in case of an emergency. 

Anyone with information on the robberies or the suspect's identity is asked to contact Detective Seann Woessner at 805-928-3781, ext. 1929, or call the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677. 

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY

Free flu shots available at Dignity Health Urgent Care locations

Free flu shots still are available to community members at Dignity Health Urgent Care centers in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Lompoc, Solvang, Atascadero and Pismo Beach.

Vaccines are available for adults ages 18 to 64 for the next two to three weeks, until supplies run out, with no appointments needed, according to Dignity Health Central Coast spokeswoman Sara San Juan.

With the country now in the midst of flu season and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, public health officials are urging residents to get their flu shots in order to prevent a "twin pandemic," which could overwhelm local hospitals. 

All six Dignity Health locations offering shots are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Locations include:

Dignity Health Urgent Care, Atascadero

5920 West Mall, Atascadero

Dignity Health Urgent Care, Pismo Beach

877 Oak Park Blvd., Pismo Beach

Dignity Health Urgent Care, Santa Maria

2271 S. Depot St., Santa Maria

Dignity Health Urgent Care, Orcutt

1102 E. Clark Ave., Suite 120A, Orcutt

Dignity Health Urgent Care, Lompoc

217 W. Central Ave., Lompoc

Dignity Health Urgent Care, Solvang

1992 Old Mission Drive, Suite 140, Solvang

The Centers for Disease Control recommends receiving a flu vaccine yearly to protect against the flu. 

For more information about Dignity Health's Urgent Care clinics, visit dignityhealth.org/central-coast

