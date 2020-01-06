County Lines: Road construction slated at Blosser, West Main; Start Smart class starts for new drivers

Santa Maria
Road construction slated at Blosser, West Main
Drivers should expect delays near Blosser Road and West Main Street as crews begin construction work this week to add an additional right-turn lane.
The construction, which will continue until mid-April, is designed to relieve congestion, minimize delays and improve traffic flow for northbound vehicles traveling on Blosser Road approaching West Main Street, a Santa Maria city spokesman said.
During peak hour travel times, the northbound traffic now backs up significantly to the south of the intersection. A right-turn lane will be added to relieve some of the congestion experienced by motorists that queue at the intersection.
In addition, the spokesman said, new signal poles, pedestrian push buttons, sidewalk and ramps, and drainage inlets will be added or upgraded to meet current city and state Department of Transportation standards at the southeast corner of the intersection.
The city is contracting with RDZ Contractors to construct the $500,000 project, which is funded by sales and gas taxes (Measure A and Local Surface Transportation Program (LSTP) funds).
Cannon Associates will be assisting city staff with construction oversight at this major city and Caltrans dual-jurisdiction intersection.
Those with questions are asked to contact the engineering division of the Public Works Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2225.
Start Smart class starts for new drivers
The Santa Maria California Highway Patrol announced openings for its next Start Smart class on Jan. 13.
Start Smart classes address traffic safety issues directly to newly-licensed young drivers from 15 to 20 years of age and their parents or guardians. Some of the topics in the class include collision avoidance techniques, collision causing elements, driver responsibilities and local collision trends, said CHP Officer Benjamin Smith.
Classes are two hours long and will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13 at 1710 N. Carlotti Drive in Santa Maria.
Anyone who is interested in enrolling their sons or daughters for a free one-time class should make reservations by calling the Santa Maria CHP office at 805-349-8728.
More information about Start Smart classes is available at www.chp.ca.gov. The CHP Start Smart mobile app, which is available for the Apple and Android platforms offers more information about Start Smart and graduated driver license laws along with a section of frequently asked questions.