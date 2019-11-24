SANTA MARIA
Reported jumper shuts down Hwy 101 briefly
Southbound Highway 101 was very briefly closed and traffic was diverted onto North Broadway after someone reported a jumper on the North Broadway bridge over the freeway, according to emergency radio broadcasts.
A man was reportedly preparing to jump from the bridge over the southbound lanes of the freeway about 3:20 p.m., but by the time Santa Maria Police Department and California Highway Patrol units arrived minutes later, the man was gone.
About the time the CHP began shutting down one lane of the freeway, the caller who initially reported the man told dispatchers he had jumped to the dirt shoulder of the freeway and was last seen walking northbound toward the Santa Maria River Bridge.
Moments later, as the southbound lane was reopened, officers spotted someone believed to be the man walking westward along the river levee.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Supervisors call special meeting for Tuesday
Because of the Thanksgiving holiday coming up, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors hadn’t planned to meet Tuesday, but county staff announced Friday that a special meeting was called for Nov. 26 to deal with two administrative items and hold a closed session.
The board will be asked to approve three budget transfers, which will require a four-fifths affirmative vote.
Supervisors also plan to set Dec. 17 for a public hearing to introduce amendments to Chapter 50 of the County Code regarding storefront retail cannabis operations and to Ordinance 5041 setting fees for cannabis business licenses.
At the same time, the board would set the second reading and final adoption of the amendments as an administrative item at the Jan. 14 meeting.
In closed session Tuesday, the board and county counsel will discuss Southern California fire cases and property negotiations with Lompoc Valley Medical Center for price and terms of payment on property at 303 South C St.
The next regular meeting of the board is set for 9 a.m. Dec. 10 in the Board Hearing Room on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building at 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.
LOMPOC
Master Chorale schedules two Christmas concerts
The Lompoc Valley Master Chorale will continue its holiday tradition with a pair of concerts, titled "Christmas is Coming," at 7:30 p.m. on both Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7, at the First United Methodist Church, 925 North F St.
The family-friendly concerts, directed by Kathleen Abrams Hacker, will feature traditional carols and popular Christmas songs, both old and new.
There will also be sing-a-longs and other interactions with the audience, according to the Master Chorale.
General admission tickets are $20, while students younger than 18 will be admitted for $5.
Tickets are available from Master Chorale members and at Lompoc Valley Florist, 1026 North H St.; Surf Connection, 1307C North H St.; and The Bookstore, 1137 North H St., Suite Q.
They will also be available at the door prior to each concert.
In addition to the vocalists, the concert will include piano accompaniment from Rachel Mello.
It will also feature the Lompoc Valley Master Chorale's Youth Chorale and special guest instrumentalists.
For more information on the Lompoc Valley Master Chorale, which is in its 28th season, visit lvmasterchorale.org.