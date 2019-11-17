LOMPOC
Registration open for Turkey Trot fun runs
The city of Lompoc is accepting registrations for its annual Turkey Trot 3-Mile Fun Run and a new Kids Turkey Dash, both of which are scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 24, at the River Park fitness trail.
The runs are being put on by the Lompoc Recreation Division, and community members of all ability levels are encouraged to participate.
Check-in for both runs is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. at River Park, located off Highway 246 and Sweeney Road.
The event will begin with the new 1-mile Kids Turkey Dash, which was added this year for children ages 5 to 12. That run will get underway at 9 a.m.
The 3-mile Fun Run, for participants ages 13 and older, will start at 9:30 a.m.
The top overall female and male runner from each event will be awarded a turkey, while the second- and third-place finishers will receive pies.
Medals will also be awarded to first- and second-place finishers in each age category.
Registration forms are available online at www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation.
The cost to register is $20 per adult runner and $10 per child. Preregistration is recommended by Friday, Nov. 22.
Registration on the day of the event will be $5 more. Event T-shirts will also be available on-site for $10.
For more information, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Recyclables that qualify for blue bins more limited
In recognition of America Recycles Day on Friday, the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department is letting residents know that recycling markets have changed, so what could go into blue recycling bins earlier this year might not be recyclable now.
Some of plastics used to be shipped to Asian markets, where they were processed, then sold to manufacturers overseas, but new foreign policies have made exporting recyclables to Asian countries very limited, said Lael Wageneck, public information officer for the Public Works Department.
While U.S. recyclers are building new facilities to increase domestic capacity, residents are asked to put only certain items in their residential recycling bins, he said.
Those are glass bottles and jars; metal cans, pots and pans; mixed paper, magazines, newspapers and nongreasy cardboard; plastic bottles and large containers that held liquid with a 1 or 2 recycling symbol; and rigid plastic containers of 1 gallon or larger with a 5 recycling symbol.
Wageneck said many people “wish-cycle,” meaning they put items in the recycling bin if they’re not sure what to do with them, but depositing nonrecyclable materials creates more work for the processing facilities and must be trucked back to the landfill.
He said residents with an item not listed above who are unsure if it qualifies can check at www.LessIsMore.org.
SANTA YNEZ
Tribal Health Clinic accreditation renewed
The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care has renewed the Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic’s national accreditation for another three-year period following a stringent review of its care and services, a tribal spokesman said.
AAAHC accreditation means an organization participates in ongoing self-evaluation, peer review and education to continuously improve its care and services, said Ron Sisson, executive director for the Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic.
Accredited organizations must commit to a thorough, on-site survey by AAAHC representatives, who are themselves health care professionals, at least once every three years, Sisson said.
He added the Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic is the only primary care facility in Santa Barbara County to attain AAAHC accreditation, which it first earned in 2013, and the renewal is a testament to the staff’s dedication to maintaining high standards.
“This accreditation represents the gold standard in the health care industry, and it demonstrates to our patients that the organization has ‘passed the test’ and is committed to providing high quality care,” Sisson said.
The Santa Ynez Tribal Health Clinic has more than 4,500 patients, receives around 18,000 visits a year and employs 64 team members.
The clinic is located on the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ reservation at 90 Via Juana Lane in Santa Ynez, where its comprehensive medical, dental and behavioral health services are available to all members of the Valley community.
For more information, log on to www.sythc.org.