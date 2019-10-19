SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Red flag warning issued for critical fire danger
The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning Friday for the Santa Barbara County mountains and South Coast, effective until 10 p.m. Sunday, a spokesman for the County Fire Department said.
A red flag warning means critical fire weather conditions are occurring or will soon affect the area.
County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason said a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can result in extreme fire behavior.
Winds during the red flag period are predicted to be from the north at 20 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph, and relative humidity is expected to drop to 25% and even as low as 10%, according to the National Weather Service.
Strongest winds will occur during the evening and overnight hours through and below the Santa Ynez Mountain passes.
If a wildfire ignites, conditions will be favorable for rapid spreading, which could threaten life and property, Eliason said, adding that citizens should take appropriate precautions.
Those include using extreme caution when operating spark- or flame-producing machinery in hazardous grass and brush areas and reporting any suspicious persons or vehicles to law enforcement and any sign of smoke immediately to the fire department by calling 911.
Residents should have an evacuation plan that identifies two exit routes from their neighborhoods, and if asked to evacuate by fire or law enforcement officials to do so immediately.
For more information, visit ReadyForWildfire.org.
LOS ALAMOS
Wind-driven wildfire contained at 2 acres
Firefighters contained a vegetation fire that broke out Friday near southbound Highway 101 and Palmer Road north of Los Alamos.
Crews will remain in the area to put out hot spots and ensure the fire is fully extinguished, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said.
You have free articles remaining.
The fire, which broke out just about 11:15 a.m. and was dubbed the Deer incident, was burning in light to moderate fuel and spotting southward as embers were driven by strong winds.
Crews on scene reported the fire was burning into to a 2-acre manure pile, complicating efforts to extinguish it.
In addition to several engines and a bulldozer, firefighters attacked the fire with three helicopters and two aerial tankers.
The fire was reportedly contained at about 2 acres just before 3 p.m.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Foodbank needs 3K turkeys, chickens for holidays
Facing a need for 3,000 turkeys and chickens to provide holiday meals to local families who can’t afford them, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is launching its annual turkey drive Monday, Oct. 28.
The collection of donated turkeys and chickens will continue through the holiday season, said Paul Wilkins, director of operations.
Community members may drop off turkeys or chickens at the Foodbank’s warehouses as well as a number of sites hosted by the Foodbank’s community partners.
Birds must be dropped off by Nov. 24 to ensure delivery to families in time for Thanksgiving, but the Foodbank will accept donations through Dec. 15 for other holiday meals, Wilkins said.
Turkeys and chickens can be dropped off at the Santa Maria Foodbank warehouse at 490 Foster Road between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday from Oct. 28 through Dec. 13.
Birds also can be donated at an event sponsored by Farm Supply Co. from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the American General Media studios at 2325 Skyway Drive, Suite J, in Santa Maria.
In lieu of dropping off fresh or frozen turkeys, donors can sponsor holiday meals online by visiting https://donate.foodbanksbc.org/mealsponsor.
Donated turkeys and chickens will be distributed to needy members of the community through Foodbank’s more than 300 partners countywide.
To host a turkey drive, contact Lisa Skvarla, director of community engagement, at 805-403-2471 or by email at lskvarla@foodbanksbc.org.