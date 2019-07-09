Santa Maria
Public input sought on two parks
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is asking for community input on design ideas for two park projects.
A meeting will be held on Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Community Center, 313 W. Tunnell St., to discuss plans for the renovation of Veterans Memorial Park located across the street from the community center.
On July 17, a second meeting will be held at the County Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, 511 Lakeside Drive, to discuss the proposed Enos Ranch Park and Multicultural Center project, which will be located at 1851 S. Bradley Rd.
The Recreation and Parks Department is seeking to receive funding for both through the California State Parks Proposition 68 grant programs.
Five community meetings are required for each project within a ½-mile radius of the project site, to ensure that residents in the project neighborhoods have an opportunity to help select the park’s recreation and safety features.
Those with questions are asked to contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
Nipomo
Driver arrested in fatal DUI crash
A Santa Cruz County man was arrested Monday afternoon following a fatal head-on crash in Nipomo.
California Highway Patrol officers from the San Luis Obispo division said 28 year-old Aleksandr Moiseyev, of Aptos, California, was traveling in the eastbound lane of Pomeroy Road, just west of Sandydale Drive, at approximately 4:02 p.m. He failed to maintain his position in the eastbound lane as he rounded a curve, crossing over the double-yellow line and into the path of a Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck.
The driver of the Chevrolet was unable to avoid Moiseyev, and the vehicles collided in the westbound lane.
The driver of the pickup, identified only as a 57 year-old man from Nipomo, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release. Moiseyev was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center with major injuries and was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.
The incident remains under investigation and the name of the driver will be released pending notification of the family.
Lompoc
Old Town Market to feature arts, crafts, car cruise
Members of the Lompoc community are invited to celebrate “Visual & Performing Arts Night” during the Old Town Market street fair, scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, in the 100 block of South H Street.
The event, which is free to attend, will also feature the Lompoc High School Alumni Association's annual Car Cruise. Like it does each week, the celebration is also slated to include an assortment of food and information booths, a bounce house, live music, a farmer's market, and other activities and entertainment.
Old Town Market, which will be held each Friday through Aug. 16, is put on by the Lompoc Chamber of Commerce. For more information, visit Lompoc.com or call the chamber office at 805-736-4567.