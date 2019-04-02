Santa Maria
Public input sought for upcoming Recreation and Parks Department projects
Community members, field sports teams, cultural organizations, agricultural historians and recreation and parks enthusiasts are invited to provide input on several projects in the city.
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is in the process of applying for Proposition 68 state grant funding to develop several projects, including the Enos Ranch Park and Cultural Center and a Santa Maria Sports Complex.
The first meeting, about the Enos Ranch Park and Cultural Center, will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 10 at the Veterans’ Memorial Community Center, 313 W. Tunnell St.
The second meeting, about the Santa Maria Sports Complex, will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 11 at the veterans center.
Community feedback is a vital component of the grant application process and will ensure that the city’s grant application remains competitive, a spokesman said.
For more information, call 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
MLB Pitch, Hit and Run Skills competition set for Sunday
The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department invites boys and girls ages 7 to 14 to the MLB Pitch, Hit and Run Baseball/Softball Skills Competition on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Elks Field, 600 S. McClelland St.
Participants will demonstrate pitching, hitting and base running abilities for accuracy, distance and speed. Boys and girls compete separately with top performers advancing to the Sectional Competition.
Registration is free, and participants can register on-site the day of the event. A participant’s age is determined as of July 17, 2019.
For more information, call 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
Annual Mother-Son Dance tickets still on sale
Mother figures and their sons are invited to the annual Mother-Son Dance by the People for Leisure And Youth (PLAY) Inc. and the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.
This surfer-themed bash will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans’ Memorial Community Center, at 313 W. Tunnell St. Themed attire is encouraged, but not required.
Festivities will include live DJ music, light refreshments and a photo-op area.
Tickets, which are $30 per mother-son couple and $10 for each additional son, are available at the Recreation and Parks Department’s administrative office, 615 S. McClelland St., or online at www.santamariaatplay.org.