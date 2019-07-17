LOMPOC
Power lines sparked Harris Grade wildfire
Power lines are being blamed for a small wildfire that broke out Saturday on Harris Grade, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
An electrical component failure resulted in an energized power line contacting the ground and igniting the fire in the 3600 block of Harris Grade Road, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, public information officer for County Fire.
SANTA MARIA
Minerva Club history topic for ‘Heart of Valley’
The history of the Minerva Club will be the topic for the next “Heart of the Valley” presentation at 10:15 a.m. Saturday in the Santa Maria Public Library’s Shepard Hall at 421 S. McClelland St.
Guest speakers will be Dottie Lyons, Grace Kyle and Donna Viadella, a library spokesman said.
Admission is free, but seating is limited and available on a first come, first served basis.
Through a partnership with local historian Shirley Contreras, the “Heart of the Valley” series features an expert speaker talking about various aspects of Santa Maria Valley history on the third Saturday of each month.
The series is designed to educate and delight the public with interesting facts from the past that have shaped Santa Maria and other local areas in the valley, the spokesman said, adding that suggestions for possible speakers are encouraged.
For more information, call the library’s Information Desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.
LOMPOC
Rally held to show support for Trump
A group of Lompoc community members held a rally this month near a busy city intersection to show their support for President Donald Trump.
Several members of the Lompoc Republican Women Federated joined with other Trump supporters for about an hour on July 13 near the intersection of North H Street and Central Avenue. They called the event a “Stand for Trump Rally.”
The demonstrators displayed Trump campaign posters and other homemade signs, while some also waved American flags.